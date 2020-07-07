Eurozone economy set to contract by 8.7%

The eurozone economy is expected to contract by 8.7% this year.

The European Commission says the euro area is experiencing a 'deep recession' due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its summer economic forecast, the European Commission is projecting the European area's economy to contract by 8.7% in 2020 and grow by 6.1% in 2021.

While the EU's economy as a whole will contract by 8.3% this year, but grow by 5.8% next year.

The latest predictions are roughly one percentage point worse than the 7.7% and 7.4% projections from the spring forecast in April.

The commission also says next year's growth will be slightly less robust than previously anticipated.

Speaking about the latest economic figures, Paolo Gentiloni, EU Commissioner for the Economy, said: “Coronavirus has now claimed the lives of more than half a million people worldwide, a number still rising by the day - in some parts of the world at an alarming rate.

"And this forecast shows the devastating economic effects of that pandemic.

"The policy response across Europe has helped to cushion the blow for our citizens, yet this remains a story of increasing divergence, inequality and insecurity.

Mr Gentiloni said the new figures also demonstrated the necessity to agree on a recovery plan for the European economy by the member states as soon as possible.

He said: "It is so important to reach a swift agreement on the recovery plan proposed by the Commission – to inject both new confidence and new financing into our economies at this critical time.”