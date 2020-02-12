News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Eurostat reveals 27% gap between woman and man's pension

Eurostat reveals 27% gap between woman and man's pension
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 09:15 AM

Women in Ireland receive 27% less than men in pension entitlements.

New figures from Eurostat show that the gap has narrowed from a differential of 35% in 2010.

The gap exists because many women who leave the paid workforce to raise children make fewer PRSI payments.

Gerry Kiely of the European Commission office in Dublin says more needs to be done to rectify the situation.

"The Irish situation is better than the average in Europe and the trend is in a positive direction," said Mr Kiely.

"Nevertheless, a gap of 27% between a woman and a man's pension is unacceptable.

"It needs to be rectified as soon as possible."

READ MORE

'Long-hours culture' must be addressed as part of workplace wellbeing agenda - study

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: Taking stock of gender equality effortsLetter to the Editor: Taking stock of gender equality efforts

Tommy Martin: Does talking sport reinforce office patriarchy?Tommy Martin: Does talking sport reinforce office patriarchy?

Men not better than women at computer games, say researchersMen not better than women at computer games, say researchers

First meeting of the Citizens' Assembly on gender equality takes place at Dublin CastleFirst meeting of the Citizens' Assembly on gender equality takes place at Dublin Castle

TOPIC: Gender Equality

More in this Section

Windfarm to power 500,000 homes planned for Irish SeaWindfarm to power 500,000 homes planned for Irish Sea

Scotch whisky exports at record high despite ‘stark’ impact of US tariffsScotch whisky exports at record high despite ‘stark’ impact of US tariffs

Mobile bank N26 to close UK accounts in April because of BrexitMobile bank N26 to close UK accounts in April because of Brexit

Travel giant TUI upbeat as summer bookings soarTravel giant TUI upbeat as summer bookings soar


Lifestyle

Coughlan’s bar and music venue has been awarded Irish Music Venue of the Year at IMRO’s national music venue awards.Cork's Coughlan's bar is named Irish music venue of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »