News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

European shares bounce on US Fed stimulus

European shares bounce on US Fed stimulus
The German stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Staff
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 10:00 AM

European shares joined a global rally this morning with sentiment lifted by the launch of the US Federal Reserve's corporate bond buying plan and easing concerns of a second wave of global coronavirus infections.

The Fed is set to start purchasing corporate bonds on Tuesday through the secondary market corporate credit facility, one of several emergency facilities to shore up liquidity.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 2.2%, recovering from a slump in the past few sessions that was fuelled by grim forecasts of an economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and a resurgence in infections in the United States and Beijing.

Soothing fears on Tuesday, health officials said there were 27 new coronavirus cases in Beijing, down from 36 the previous day.

"With second wave fears diverted, investors are having visions of the economy returning to pre-pandemic (levels) and are revelling in the incomprehensibly large global stimulus that will eventually find its way into every liquid asset imaginable," said Stephen Innes, markets strategist at AxiCorp.

Historic monetary and fiscal stimulus has partly powered a rebound in European equity markets since a coronavirus-fuelled crash in March, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index now only about 17% below its February record high.

Earlier in June, the European Central Bank surprised financial markets by increasing the size of its own emergency bond buying by €600 billion and saying the purchases would run six months longer than originally planned.

Still, the pace of the rally has slowed with mounting evidence of the corporate hit from sweeping lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of the respiratory disease. European travel and banking stocks, two of the worst hit sectors during the health crisis, remain more than 30% down on the year.

Travel and leisure stocks surged 3.3%, led by a 5.7% jump in Cineworld after the British cinema operator said it expected all of its theatres to reopen by July.

The German DAX index added 2.5%, while Italian and British bourses rose 2.2% and 2.5%, respectively.

Airline operator Lufthansa jumped 4.8% after saying late on Monday it was seeking to strike agreements with worker representatives by June 22 on how to make cuts equivalent to 22,000 full-time positions.

Germany's Zalando fell 5% following a stake sale by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik AB in the online fashion retailer.

Fewer than 10 stocks on the STOXX 600 were in the red in early trading.

Reuters

More on this topic

Who are contenders competing with Phil Hogan to be the next head of the World Trade OrganizationWho are contenders competing with Phil Hogan to be the next head of the World Trade Organization

Corporation tax revenues set to be bright spot in Covid-19 economic crisisCorporation tax revenues set to be bright spot in Covid-19 economic crisis

Markets buoyed by slim manufacturing improvementMarkets buoyed by slim manufacturing improvement

Lufthansa bailout hopes in hands of investors as board finally clears €9bn dealLufthansa bailout hopes in hands of investors as board finally clears €9bn deal


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Economy

More in this Section

Coronavirus: Exports fell 32% in one month, CSO figures revealCoronavirus: Exports fell 32% in one month, CSO figures reveal

BP writes off billions as Covid redraws rules of oil demandBP writes off billions as Covid redraws rules of oil demand

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen in bid to revive post-Brexit trade talksBoris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen in bid to revive post-Brexit trade talks

Asian shares fall on fears virus outbreaks are reboundingAsian shares fall on fears virus outbreaks are rebounding


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan talks to a mum of a child with cerebral palsy who depends on the services of the children's hospice.'LauraLynn is like Martin’s second home – an extension of our family.'

Acid reflux doesn’t have to get in the way of summer fun. Liz Connor speaks to Dr Carol Cooper about how to feel your best this season.How to enjoy a summer BBQ without feeling the heat of heartburn

Q. My husband and I have been married for 12 years, and as much as I love him, his snoring was driving me mad.Sex File: How do we keep our sex life alive if we sleep apart?

Angela Scanlon finishes her home improvement series, and Toy Story 4 arrives on Sky.Tuesday's TV Highlights: Angela Scanlon finishes her home improvement series, and Toy Story 4 arrives on Sky

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »