European Central Bank moves to stimulate economy amid trade tensions

By Press Association
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 01:11 PM

The European Central Bank has launched a new round of monetary stimulus to support economic growth in the face of uncertainties like the US-China trade conflict and Brexit.

The central bank for the 19 countries that use the euro said it would cut the rate on deposits it takes from banks to minus 0.5% from minus 0.4%.

That is a penalty rate that pushes banks to lend excess cash.

It also said it would purchase €20bn a month in government and corporate bonds for as long as necessary.

The purchases pump newly created money into the financial system to lower borrowing costs and raise inflation.

The bank also extended a promise to keep rates at record lows for as long as necessary.

- Press Association

ECBEuroperatesTOPIC: Europe

