News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

European Central Bank bosses approve nomination of Christine Lagarde

European Central Bank bosses approve nomination of Christine Lagarde
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 10:42 AM

The European Central Bank’s governing council has signed off on the nomination of International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde as the next head of Europe’s top monetary authority.

The council delivered its opinion, required under the appointment procedure enshrined in the European Union’s basic treaty, that Ms Lagarde is a person “of recognised standing and professional experience in monetary or banking matters”.

Ms Lagarde also faces hearings, probably in late September or early October, in the European Parliament, but parliament cannot block the nomination made by the heads of eurozone governments.

The European Council of heads of state and government must formally confirm the appointment, in which case she would succeed Mario Draghi on November 1 for an eight-year non-renewable term.

- Press Association

READ MORE

A dozen companies collaborate to create new tech north-west cluster

More on this topic

ECB in spotlight over rate cut as it meets Thursday after dire factory European output surveyECB in spotlight over rate cut as it meets Thursday after dire factory European output survey

Bank of Ireland announces fee-free debit transactions outside Eurozone this summerBank of Ireland announces fee-free debit transactions outside Eurozone this summer

Banking pay caps must be retained, says D’ArcyBanking pay caps must be retained, says D’Arcy

Just say ‘no’: Bankers’ €500,000 pay capJust say ‘no’: Bankers’ €500,000 pay cap

Christine LagardeECBIMFTOPIC: Banks

More in this Section

Vaccine boost for profits at GSK Glaxo - and thousands of Munster jobs Vaccine boost for profits at GSK Glaxo - and thousands of Munster jobs

ECB in spotlight over rate cut as it meets Thursday after dire factory European output surveyECB in spotlight over rate cut as it meets Thursday after dire factory European output survey

Nissan, Daimler, and Aston Martin latest to take the hit in global car industry Nissan, Daimler, and Aston Martin latest to take the hit in global car industry

Kenmare Resources: No 'tax benefits' from firms in MauritiusKenmare Resources: No 'tax benefits' from firms in Mauritius


Lifestyle

THIS newly-discovered portrait of Olimpia Maidalchini Pamphilj by DiegoVelázquez sold for £2.49 million (€2,792,559) at Sotheby’s in London this month.Long-lost portrait sells for nearly €3m

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »