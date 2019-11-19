News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

European car sales in October boost

European car sales in October boost
By Bloomberg
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 08:10 PM

European car sales jumped in October, although not enough to reverse a decline since the start of the year as demand wanes in key markets.

Registrations rose 8.6% to 1.21m vehicles, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said.

The increase was due to a low comparison with a year earlier when sales suffered from new emissions tests.

The latest monthly figure means registrations are down 0.7% to 13.3m vehicles since the start of the year, according to the group, putting 2019 on a path for a full-year decline.

Carmakers from Volkswagen to Daimler as well as parts suppliers like Continental have lowered their expectations in recent weeks on weakening demand in some regions and the threat of trade war tariffs.

A shrinking of the Chinese market has also deepened the gloom, with October car sales marking the 16th decline in the past 17 months.

The UK was the only major European market to have registered a sales contraction in October as uncertainty stemming from Brexit continues to hit the market.

Modest growth in October might continue in the final two months of the year, but the market is unlikely to fare better than 2018 say LMC Automotive.

The forecaster said no progress is expected next year due to economic headwinds.

The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, that also controls the Opel and Vauxhall brands, said its sales fell due to the changeover of the popular Peugeot 208 and 2008 models, but its order book has increased.

Volkswagen shares rose as it saw registrations surge 31% in October.

Bloomberg

READ MORE

Firms look to France for growth

More on this topic

EU launches ‘infringement’ action over UK refusal to appoint new commissionerEU launches ‘infringement’ action over UK refusal to appoint new commissioner

Rubik’s Cube loses court bid for EU trademark protectionRubik’s Cube loses court bid for EU trademark protection

EU warns France over its spending plans after protestsEU warns France over its spending plans after protests

EU warns of state-backed 5G hack threatEU warns of state-backed 5G hack threat

car salesEUTOPIC: EU

More in this Section

Pound touches six-month high on Brexit optimismPound touches six-month high on Brexit optimism

Shares boost on trade talksShares boost on trade talks

Germany to avoid recession, says bankGermany to avoid recession, says bank

Not all bad news on the global economy frontNot all bad news on the global economy front


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps celebrates the collapse of the ivory tower.Vintage View: Celebration of the collapse of the ivory tower

Skincare expert Dr Catharine Denning explains why the dual cleansing approach is best.Why you should be double cleansing every night, according to a dermatologist

CORK is poised to open a new chapter on its heritage, past and present, this weekend. Nano Nagle Place, the unexpected oasis near the city centre, will unveil a combined bookshop, print gallery and map room.Cork opens a new chapter on its history and heritage this weekend

The ribbed fabric is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.Get on board with cord: 5 of the best pinafore dresses and how to style them

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »