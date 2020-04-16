Europe introduces measures to increase farmers' cash flow

The European Commission has announced new measures to increase the cash flow of farmers and reduce administration surrounding payments.

Advances of direct payments are being increased from 50% to 70% and rural development payments from 75% to 85%.

Farmers will start receiving these advances from mid-October, however member states will be able to pay farmers before finalising all on-the-spot checks.

In addition, the number of physical on-the-spot eligibility checks in relation to parts of the CAP budget are being reduced to minimise physical contact between farmers and inspectors.