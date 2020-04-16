News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Europe introduces measures to increase farmers' cash flow

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 12:17 PM

The European Commission has announced new measures to increase the cash flow of farmers and reduce administration surrounding payments.

Advances of direct payments are being increased from 50% to 70% and rural development payments from 75% to 85%.

Farmers will start receiving these advances from mid-October, however member states will be able to pay farmers before finalising all on-the-spot checks.

In addition, the number of physical on-the-spot eligibility checks in relation to parts of the CAP budget are being reduced to minimise physical contact between farmers and inspectors.

