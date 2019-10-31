Euro Executive soaring on crest of Ireland’s buoyant jobs market

EU-WIDE specialist recruiter of permanent staff in construction, accountancy and finance, engineering, IT, HR and executive level, Euro Executive is rapidly expanding its business in Cork’s buoyant jobs market.

With a key base in Pouladuff Road, Cork, Euro Executive’s client base has steadily grown during its four years in business, largely due to the quality of candidates signing up to its European offices.

Euro Executive is part of the AA Euro Group. Headquartered in Waterford and with a busy office in Newbridge, Co Kildare, AA Euro Group has added new offices in Amsterdam and Zagreb in the past 14 months. It also operates in Poland, Romania and the UK. Next up is Germany.

Business in Munster is very buoyant, where Euro Executive’s clients are delighted with the calibre of candidates, sourced both locally and from across Europe. The group is also helping Irish companies find the skilled, experienced personnel they need for construction, engineering and other projects across Europe.

At the core of Euro Executive’s success is delivering skilled people who are loyal, and who want permanent roles.

“Our client companies want to make a long term investment in the people they recruit,” said Denis Casey, group operations director, AA Euro Group. “What we have found is that people are very keen to work in Ireland because they know that Ireland has a great quality of life. Yes, life is expensive here, but they want to bring their families to live here. They want to live here and build a future here.

“The addition of the offices in Amsterdam and Zagreb have been great. Their lifestyle is similar to that of Ireland. And the client companies are delighted when they see people moving their with their families. They bring great skills and experience, and language is certainly not a problem.

“In Croatia, for instance, they learn English in primary school and continue through secondary school. Their third level education is delivered through English.”

The group also helps Irish companies fill roles across Europe. For instance, one mechanical engineering client is currently recruiting from all over Europe for a project in the Netherlands.

The process is the same for each jurisdiction. One Cork-based client has recently taken on 80 applicants from Croatia. Euro Executive found the people. The initial contact was via a Skype call. Then the client flew to AA Euro Group’s offices in Zagreb for three days of interviews to select from the candidates.

For successful candidates working on overseas projects, the companies usually provide transport, accommodation and living allowances. They are conscious of the disruption to home life, and they compensate accordingly.

Denis Casey said Munster companies have welcomed their fresh approach, notably the move away from a pattern of headhunting people from their neighbours in their sector. He said the market is buoyant, with huge demand for their services.

“When we started, we were making calls to companies who were telling us that they were happy with their existing suppliers,” said Denis. “That has turned 180 degrees. A lot of hiring managers have heard about our model of sourcing talent from all across Europe, and we are now regularly getting calls from clients asking for our services.

“They can see that we’re delivering the calibre of candidates that they’re looking for. We have a good client base, are we are very loyal to one another.”

Euro Executive has been operating in Ireland for the past four years. It started with a technical division, focusing on recruitment in construction, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain.

In 2017, Euro Executive added a commercial division, covering accountancy and finance, IT, HR, sales and marketing, admin and business support roles.

Denis Casey says the market is busy market also for tradespeople, with fitters, electricians and carpenters all in big demand. He praises the IDA’s role in bringing in a steady stream of new employment in the regions.

The higher cost of living in Dublin and accommodation challenges are driving a lot of people to look for work outside of the capital. These factors, added to a growing focus on work-life balance, are adding to the appeal of regional roles.

Of course, AA Euro Group and Euro Executive connect companies and candidates working on overseas construction and engineering projects that bring a degree of travel into the mix of the modern family lifestyle.

“I travel a lot because I manage a number of European offices for the group,” said Denis Casey.

“I regularly meet people in airports, people who have built travel into their lives as part of providing a great quality of life for their families. Typically, someone from from Ireland working on a project in, say, Denmark or Holland, would fly back every second weekend.

“They’d fly home on a Thursday night, then they’d return on a Monday night, ready for work again Tuesday morning. Our clients provide transport, flights, accommodation, living allowances.”

Recent announcements of closures in Ireland should be seen as a blip. Those who have lost their jobs, particularly in life sciences and pharma, will be very quickly re-employed.

“That is especially true in Cork,” said Denis Casey. “Nearly everybody in Cork in the life sciences, engineering and manufacturing sectors is hiring. These things happen occasionally. Nobody who has lost a job in these sectors will have to get on a plane; these people have great confidence in the market, because they know the market is very busy.”

Industry people will know AA Euro’s group MD Larry Ryan, group finance director Patrick McCarthy and recruitment manager Ian Murphy. Many will also know David Glavin, who heads up the rapidly growing commercial division. Many will also know the group’s managers for Poland, Romania, Croatia and the EU, all of whom are listed on the group’s website.

Business Movers

Jonathan Irwin has been appointed as professional services executive manager for Northern Ireland with Esri Ireland the geographic information systems (GIS) specialist. He will oversee the financial and operational performance in Northern Ireland, including sales and revenue growth, and resource management and the delivery of enhanced GIS services. With Esri Ireland for 17 years, he has held GIS consultancy, project delivery and CRM roles. His background is in GIS, remote sensing and software. He has an MSc in Environmental Remote Sensing and a BSc in Geography. He is a certified Microsoft professional, scrum master and Prince2 project manager.

Emer Lawn has been named as deputy MD with Starcom, part of marketing communications group Core. She also joins the board of the business. She joins from Mediaworks, also part of Core. An award-winning communications practitioner with a wealth of industry awards, Emer led the team who won the Grand Prix at the most recent Media Awards. She also led the social media services team within Core to winning Social Media Agency of the Year three years in a row. She also lectures for Core Learning. She acts as a communications advisor to Quercus, a ‘women in business’ group for director level women. She has also served on the faculty of the Digital Marketing Institute.

Emer Nowlan has been named as CEO with Educate Together, the equality-based school patron. She will replace current CEO Paul Rowe in February 2020. Emer returns to the group’s national office from her current role in the Migrant Teacher Project at Marino Institute of Education, a project to increase teacher diversity in primary and post-primary. A Dublin native, she has worked for Educate Together from 2007 to 2017, notably as COO, head of education and network development and second-level project manager. She oversaw the design and opening of the first Educate Together second-level schools. She is a qualified post-primary teacher, and has a Masters and PhD from UCD.

Elizabeth Geoghegan has been appointed as income portfolio manager with the Irish asset management division of Mediolanum Banking Group, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd (MIFL). She will be based in the firm’s Dublin office, working with head of fixed income, Charles Diebel. She will play a key role in the performance of ’s in-house strategies, as well as being an active member of MIFL’s strategy team. She joins from Goodbody Asset Management in Dublin, where she was fixed income fund manager. At Goodbody, she was involved in in-house student mentoring. In 2018, she won ‘Fund Manager of the Year 2018’ at the Women in Finance Awards, Ireland.

Jon Florsheim has been appointed as non-executive chairman of Enet, the wholesale, open-access network operator. He had held the role in an interim capacity following the acquisition of the remaining minority stake in Enet by the Irish Infrastructure Fund last December. He has over 27 years’ experience in telecoms and media, most recently as chief commercial officer of Eir. His prior roles include CEO of European pay TV operator M7, and several senior roles with BSkyB. He is also chairman of GoMedia, the on-board infotainment provider and is a non-exec director of XLN Telecom, a UK B2B telecoms provider. He is also a senior advisor to AMP Capital.

Brendan McDonagh has been named as advisory board chair with Trinity Business School, TCD, advising the dean of the school and the executive on fundraising and promoting collaboration and engagement with industry. He takes over from Sean Melly, who was chair for 10 years. Mr McDonagh graduated from TCD in 1979, and has much global expertise. He is a non-executive director of AIB Group plc and UK Asset Resolution Ltd. He is a member of the Dublin board of The Ireland Funds. He is a former CEO of HSBC North America Holdings Inc and group managing director for HSBC Holdings. He has worked in Asia, Middle East, Europe and USA.