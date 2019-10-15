Euro 2020 worth over €100m to Irish economy, study shows

The four games in Euro 2020 played in Dublin are going to be worth €100m to the Irish economy, according to a study by EY-DKM on behalf of Dublin City Council.

Between 76,000 and 96,000 additional tourists are expected to visit Ireland in June next year as there are three group games and one round of 16 game played at the Aviva Stadium.

The economic impact study estimates that for every €1 of public spending, the tournament will generate €4 of additional revenue for the Exchequer.

"UEFA Euro 2020 will be the biggest sporting event to ever be held in this country and excitement is quite rightly building across Dublin and Ireland," said Lord Mayor of Dublin, Oaul McAuliffe.

"Dublin is world-renowned for being a welcoming destination for tourists.

We are extremely proud to be hosting UEFA Euro 2020 and sharing our city with visitors from all over Europe.

"The anticipated cultural and economic impact of the tournament will leave a long-lasting legacy on our city and beyond."

The Republic of Ireland take on Switzerland tonight as Mick McCarthy's men bid to qualify for the tournament that will be played in 12 different cities around the continent.