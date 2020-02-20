News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
EU warns Google's takeover of Fitbit could lead to data privacy risk issues

By Reuters
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 03:45 PM

Google’s $2.1bn (€1.9bn) bid for fitness trackers company Fitbit could pose privacy risks, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has warned, adding its voice to other critics of the deal.

Google announced the deal in November last year, as it seeks to compete with Apple and Samsung in the crowded market for fitness trackers and smart watches.

Fitbit, whose fitness trackers and other devices monitor users’ daily steps, calories burned and distance travelled, would give the US tech giant access to a trove of health data gathered from Fitbit devices.

Such access is worrying, the EU privacy watchdog said.

“The possible further combination and accumulation of sensitive personal data regarding people in Europe by a major tech company could entail a high level of risk to privacy and data protection,” it said.

It urged the companies to assess their data privacy requirements and privacy implications in a transparent way and mitigate possible privacy and data protection risks before seeking EU antitrust approval for the deal.

-Reuters

