EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan exploring option of top WTO job

EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan exploring option of top WTO job
Ireland's European Commissioner took up the European Union's Trade portfolio in December.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 06:21 PM

Phil Hogan is exploring the option of putting his name forward for the position of Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The post will become vacant in September, after the surprise retirement of the current officeholder.

Ireland's European Commissioner took up the European Union's Trade portfolio in December.

If he was to secure the position, the government would have to nominate a replacement for the Commission.

Phil Hogan confirmed his interest in the WTO job in Brussels this afternoon.

He said: "I was heartened today by the fact that the majority of member states spoke in favour of a single European Union candidate but of course this is work in progress [...] and that there will be further deliberations of this in the coming weeks.

"I remain in the exploratory stage of my own candidature at the moment to see how other member states subsequently will respond when it comes to making a decision in the coming weeks. "

