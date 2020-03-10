News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

EU to overhaul rules to help European ‘champions’

EU to overhaul rules to help European ‘champions’
Thierry Breton: Green and digital transitions need to start.
By Reuters
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 05:20 PM

The EU plans to revamp its competition rules and act against foreign subsidies in a policy overhaul to help European companies to compete globally against US tech companies and Chinese-aided rivals, says the European Commission.

The new industrial strategy comes as the 27-country EU grapples with problems on multiple fronts.

In addition to the UK’s EU exit, there are trade tensions with the US, rising competition from Chinese state-aided companies, the spreading coronavirus outbreak and the migrant crisis.

Having drawn criticism in some quarters over a lack of effective measures from several industrial policy changes in previous years, the EU said the focus this time is on digital and green issues as well as breaking down barriers in the single market.

“Managing the green and digital transitions and avoiding external dependencies in a new geopolitical context requires radical change and it needs to start now,” said EU industry chief Thierry Breton in a statement.

The commission said the overhaul of competition rules, following calls from Germany and France for easier rules to promote European industrial champions, “will ensure that our rules are fit for purpose for an economy that is changing fast, increasingly digital and must become greener”.

The EU executive will adopt a discussion paper by mid-2020 to address foreign subsidies in the single market and tackle foreign access to EU public procurement and EU funding.

Legislation is planned for next year.

The industrial strategy includes measures to help the bloc to reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

The commission also announced an action plan for critical raw materials and a new pharmaceuticals strategy to secure Europe’s industrial and strategic autonomy.

READ MORE

US plans changes in 'legal shield' for Google and Facebook

More on this topic

Majority of Irish people think EU serves country's best interests Majority of Irish people think EU serves country's best interests

Letter to the Editor: Diverting EU budget to fund military capabilities

Leo Varadkar rules out supporting the EU’s proposed budgetLeo Varadkar rules out supporting the EU’s proposed budget

EU leaders at odds over budget sizeEU leaders at odds over budget size

TOPIC: EU

More in this Section

Australian airline Qantas forced to cut services over coronavirus fearsAustralian airline Qantas forced to cut services over coronavirus fears

Stock market panic as oil slumps to Gulf War level buy any Covid-19 relief 'may be weeks away'Stock market panic as oil slumps to Gulf War level buy any Covid-19 relief 'may be weeks away'

First-time buyers paying €52k extra for new homes: Banking & Payments FederationFirst-time buyers paying €52k extra for new homes: Banking & Payments Federation

Caffè Nero eyes Irish growth as revenues rise to €5mCaffè Nero eyes Irish growth as revenues rise to €5m


Lifestyle

Official advice has finally been released.Do pregnant women need to worry more about the coronavirus?

Anna Collins was introduced to the idea that food can be thy medicine earlier than most.'It wasn’t airy, fairy stuff': How diet can support the journey to wellness

Give your Mam a day of rest this Mother’s Day, with a book she can relate to and cosy up with. Hannah Stephenson selects 10 of the best.10 top reads for Mother’s Day

The problem with the coronavirus is trying to find someone you can believe.Learner Dad: What is the correct amount of panic for parents to apply over Covid-19?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »