News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

EU to crack down on asset managers

EU to crack down on asset managers
By Reuters
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 08:30 PM

EU market watchdogs will launch co-ordinated checks next year on whether asset managers are flouting liquidity rules, after the closure of the Woodford fund in Britain raised questions, a top EU regulator has said.

Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), said the checks were due to heightened attention over liquidity risks at EU-regulated funds known as UCITS.

Liquidity refers to the ability of a fund to easily sell its assets, such as stocks and bonds, to raise cash for meeting redemption calls from investors.

Former star UK stockpicker Neil Woodford was forced to suspend his flagship equity fund in June after being unable to meet daily redemptions from investors, who could lose more than £1bn (€1.2bn).

The fund was later closed down and is being investigated by Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority.

Mr Maijoor said Woodford and other incidents have called the UCITS “label” into question. “For this reason, in order to foster convergence and promote consistent supervision with regard to liquidity risks, ESMA will facilitate a common supervisory action on liquidity management by UCITS,” Mr Maijoor told a conference held by the European funds industry body EFAMA.

The liquidity checks by national watchdogs across the EU will follow a common approach developed at ESMA.

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey has called UCITS rules flawed, but Mr Maijoor stopped short of calling for rule revisions.

Existing rules already require asset managers to manage liquidity risks appropriately to comply with redemption obligations, Mr Maijoor said. They also address concerns that managers might invest in assets that are not liquid enough.

Woodford bust the EU cap on holdings of illiquid or hard-to-sell assets, and listed some assets on an exchange in Guernsey that were little traded,” Mr Maijoor said.

“A listing on an eligible market does not automatically mean that all specific securities of such market are actually liquid,

“Asset managers should ensure that the investment strategy and liquidity risk management are consistent with the redemption policy communicated to investors, in order not to raise unrealistic expectations.”

The Irish Central Bank has said the Woodford closure was prompting it to take a closer look at liquidity in funds, many of which are managed from Britain.

In the UK the Bank of England and FCA are due next month to update markets on potential changes to better align timelines for redemptions with liquidity in a fund.

Reuters

READ MORE

Apple steals further march in wireless earphone sector

More on this topic

European car sales in October boostEuropean car sales in October boost

EU launches ‘infringement’ action over UK refusal to appoint new commissionerEU launches ‘infringement’ action over UK refusal to appoint new commissioner

Rubik’s Cube loses court bid for EU trademark protectionRubik’s Cube loses court bid for EU trademark protection

EU warns France over its spending plans after protestsEU warns France over its spending plans after protests

EUMarketTOPIC: EU

More in this Section

Kerry student's research into solving oceanic and freshwater dead zones wins top awardKerry student's research into solving oceanic and freshwater dead zones wins top award

Company behind €173m Ringaskiddy incinerator make 12% increase on pre-tax profitsCompany behind €173m Ringaskiddy incinerator make 12% increase on pre-tax profits

Hotel manager's action over disciplinary process undertaken by employer is resolved Hotel manager's action over disciplinary process undertaken by employer is resolved

Cork Airport takes home marketing awardCork Airport takes home marketing award


Lifestyle

The legendary GAA commentator won’t let age slow him down.Ageing with attitude: Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh on importance of looking forward

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »