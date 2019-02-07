NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

EU slashes forecasts for Eurozone economic growth over Brexit and other threats

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 10:53 AM

EU officials have slashed their growth forecast for the 19 countries that use the euro, saying even the reduced estimate was vulnerable to "large uncertainty".

The EU's executive Commission cut the forecast for this year to 1.3% from 1.9% in their earlier forecast last autumn.

The eurozone grew by an estimated 1.9% last year, slowing from a 10-year high of 2.4% in 2017.

A raft of risks could hamper the European and global economies going forward, including China's slowdown, a trade dispute between the US and China that has created new import taxes - and the possibility that Britain could leave the European Union on March 29 in a chaotic fashion without approving a transition agreement.


More on this topic

May arrives in Brussels for Brexit talks after backstop warning

Congressman says hard border could put US-UK trade deal at risk

52% of Irish employers see opportunities for growth post-Brexit

Here is the 'terrible trouble' the British press gave Tusk for 'hell' Brexit remark

More in this Section

Dublin's employment rates at highest level in 20 years

Markets eye 11th-hour Brexit deal

IMF focuses on Italy banks

UBS latest bank to plan for Brexit by moving €32bn


Lifestyle

Meet the new Cork judge on Home of the Year

I said ‘yes’ to my kids for a week and this is what happened

Ireland’s next big thing on playlist pop and lessons learned touring with Niall Horan

A question of taste: Mary McGrath, artistic director of First Cut Youth Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »