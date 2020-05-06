EU forecasts Irish unemployment to be higher than in Germany and UK during Covid-19

Irish unemployment will be double the rate for Germany through this year and stay higher for longer compared with Britain next year,, according to new country-by-country forecasts from the European Commission.

The projections are the first detailed look at the dire effects the health pandemic has unleashed across the European economies and show “a deep and uneven recession” with “an uncertain recovery” for Europe from the fallout, the Commission has warned.

Irish unemployment is expected to average 7.4% this year -- up from around 5% last year -- and stay at the relatively elevated level of 7% through next year.

The annual jobless rates the Commission and other official forecasters provide, however, give little sense of the huge jobs shakeout that is happening in Ireland and across Europe and the US in recent weeks.

In Ireland, unemployment is widely predicted to peak at an unprecedented level this summer, with 1.1 million -- or 58% of all private sector workers -- already in receipt of some form of Government welfare -- either through an unemployment payment, the weekly €350 pandemic payment, or in a job for which their employer is tapping the wage-support scheme.

Significantly, its projection for Irish unemployment of 7.4% this year and 7% in 2021 compares with rates of only 4% and 3.5% in Germany, and is higher than in Britain too, where the Commission forecasts average unemployment rates of 6.7% and 6% for the respective years.

It’’s no surprise, average unemployment in tourism-reliant Greece is seen at 20% this year before easing to 17% next year, the second time in a decade that the country has been the hardest hit in Europe.

Countries whose death tolls have been among the highest in continental Europe will also experience relatively elevated levels of unemployment.

The Commission projects Spain’s unemployment rate will average 19% this year and 17% in 2021, while Italy’s will average 11.8% and 10.7%, and French joblessness is seen around 10% over the two years.

READ MORE Exports from EU set to slump by €285bn, says trade commissioner

Italy at 11% of GDP, Spain at 10%, and Belgium at 9% of GDP will have the highest Government budget deficits in the EU this year, reflecting their elevated economic and health costs in fighting the pandemic.

The Irish economy will suffer a double blow from the slump in domestic spending and weakened demand for its exports although “some export resilience due to the large share of pharmaceuticals and medical products in Irish exports” will provide some sort of shelter as trading partners fall into recession, according to the Commission.

Its projection of an economic contraction here of 8% of GDP of 8% this year is milder than the 10.5% slide projected last month by the Department of Finance for the EU’s budget round.

Both project GDP will grow 6% in 2021.

The Commission’’s projection for an Irish Government budget deficit of 5.6% of GDP this year is much smaller than the Department of Finance’s 7.4% gap -- equivalent to around €23bn.

The department’’s forecast was conditional on the health restrictions being lifted and the economy opening up relatively quickly.

And exchequer figures published in recent days which take into account the larger than expected numbers availing of the pandemic or unemployment payments suggest that the department’s worst-case projection for a €30bn budget deficit will be a more likely outcome, many economists say.

“I think the EU forecasts are optimistic and the budget deficit will definitely be more because we do not know for sure when the economy will open up,” said economist Jim Power.

“All forecasts are more like projections and are fraught with uncertainty” during the Covid-19 crisis, Mr Power said.