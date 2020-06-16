News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

EU executive to partly shield WTO candidate Hogan from public view

EU executive to partly shield WTO candidate Hogan from public view
EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan: Institute of International and European Affairs/PA Wire.
By Reuters
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 06:05 PM

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan will limit public appearances after he put himself forward as a possible candidate to become the next head of the World Trade Organization, the European Commission said.

Hogan, a former Fine Gael minister, said last week he was “exploring the option” of seeking to become director-general of the WTO, for which nominations run until July 8.

“The Commission decided in agreement with him to apply a certain number of measures, one of which is that he would refrain from public appearances that might distract from the subject at hand,” spokesman Eric Mamer told a news conference.

Hogan did deliver a speech on Tuesday to launch a public consultation on the EU’s future trade policy and answered only two questions from the compere, neither about the WTO post.

The Commission said it would also adopt the “four eyes principle”, meaning that Hogan’s direct boss, Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, would oversee policy proposals or trade negotiating positions for which Hogan is responsible.

Mamer said Hogan would remain trade commissioner for now and was set, for example, to address members of the European Parliament next month on a planned reform of EU trade policy.

“So it’s not at all that there are limits to his activity as commissioner, but simply a certain number of simple precautionary measures,” Mamer said.

EU governments last week generally agreed to unite around one candidate for the WTO post, although some member states said they should not rule out supporting a candidate from a like-minded non-EU country.

READ MORE

'There will be two big political parties in the future and one of them will not be Fianna Fáil'

More on this topic

The Irish Examiner View: Hogan’s hat in the WTO ring?The Irish Examiner View: Hogan’s hat in the WTO ring?

Phil Hogan mulling candidacy for WTO chiefPhil Hogan mulling candidacy for WTO chief

Warnings for Irish exports as WTO rules against EUWarnings for Irish exports as WTO rules against EU

EU ministers to discuss fallout from WTO talks collapse


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: WTO

More in this Section

Unions hit out at Aer Lingus pay cuts and lay off plansUnions hit out at Aer Lingus pay cuts and lay off plans

Apple faces dual anti-competition EU investigationApple faces dual anti-competition EU investigation

Oak Furnitureland rescued from collapse in pre-pack administration dealOak Furnitureland rescued from collapse in pre-pack administration deal

European shares bounce on US Fed stimulusEuropean shares bounce on US Fed stimulus


Lifestyle

Feline-inspired frames are a summer essential, says Katie Wright.5 of the best cat eye sunglasses for every face shape

Taking inspiration from the Northern Lights, it’s all about streaks of purple, blue and green.‘Aurora Borealis’ hair is the coolest new trend of the summer

Finding calm and positive energy at home has never felt more important, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Simple ways to bring more Feng Shui into your home

Face masks, online check-in, and more disinfectant than you could fit in the hotel pool.How the world’s hotels are adapting to welcome visitors back

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »