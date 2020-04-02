News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Estate agents hold virtual property viewings during Covid-19 crisis

Estate agents hold virtual property viewings during Covid-19 crisis
By Greg Murphy
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 10:35 AM

Estate agents say potential house buyers are turning to virtual purchasing to buy new homes during the Covid-19 crisis.

Savills is one of these estate agents turning to technology in order to showcase their stock of homes in Dublin.

Prospective buyers are able to explore properties virtually and chat directly to the agents as if they were attending an in-person viewing.

David Browne, from Savills, said even though you can't beat viewing a property in person, their new website is the "next best thing".

"Over the past 14 days, our team has focused heavily on creating a quality platform that is more than just a marketing gimmick, and I believe we have achieved that," he said.

"Through this platform, prospective new home buyers will be able to obtain all the information they need to make an informed decision.”

Users will be able to reserve time in an agents’ diary for a personal virtual tour of each property.

Transactions can also be handled online with buyers and their solicitors able to sign contracts electronically.

Mr Browne added: “We don’t know how long this crisis will last, or how long restrictions on movement will remain in place, but what we do know – and have done for a long-time before now – is that the demand is there.”

See Virtual.Savills.ie

More on this topic

Reid: HSE completes deal to have Covid-19 testing carried out at European laboratory Reid: HSE completes deal to have Covid-19 testing carried out at European laboratory

Ronan Keating talks about welcoming daughter Coco during Covid-19 lockdown Ronan Keating talks about welcoming daughter Coco during Covid-19 lockdown

Covid-19: 3D printing company to make face shields for nursing home staffCovid-19: 3D printing company to make face shields for nursing home staff

EasyJet founder demands vote on sacking of director in £4.5bn plane order rowEasyJet founder demands vote on sacking of director in £4.5bn plane order row

TOPIC: Coronavirus