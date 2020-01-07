Essential deadline dates for this year’s CAO applicants

Laurie O’Flynn takes you through the essential CAO deadlines for 2020.
MONDAY, JANUARY 20
Applicants who register with the CAO by 5.15pm on this date can benefit from a reduced application fee of €30.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1
The CAO main application deadline at 5.15pm.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 5
The online facility to amend course choices becomes available for a €10 fee. The free change of mind facility is available in early May.
FEBRUARY 3 to 21
Registration opens for applicants to the mature nursing test run by PAS, the Public Appointments Service. Applicants must be aged over 23.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15
While few paper CAO applications are submitted any more, anyone who did apply in this way should have a Statement of Course Choices by this date. If one hasn’t been received,
then the applicant needs to
contact the CAO immediately.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22
HPAT test takes place for undergraduate applicants to medicine.
SATURDAY, MARCH 1
HEAR and DARE applications must be completed online by 5.15pm.
This is also the closing date for mature applicants.
The change-of-courses facility for registered CAO applicants closes (5.15pm).
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
Late CAO application facility opens at midday, for anyone who did not register with CAO by the main February 1 deadline.
MARCH 7 and 12
MSAP test for mature applicants to certain courses at University College Dublin, University College Cork, University of Limerick and NUI Galway.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
HEAR /DARE applicants must have supporting documentation submitted by 5.15pm.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
GAMSAT tests take place for those seeking entry to medical degrees as graduate entrants through the CAO.
TBC
Mature Nursing Test (PAS).
FRIDAY, MAY 1
CAO late application facility closes at 5.15pm.
TUESDAY, MAY 6
Free CAO change-of-mind facility opens at midday, and remains open through the rest of May and June.
FRIDAY, MAY 15
Applicants who submitted late paper applications should have a Statement of Course Choices by this date. If none has been received then CAO should be contacted immediately.
SUNDAY, MAY 31
All CAO applicants should have a Statement of Application Record by this date. If you do not, then contact the CAO immediately.
JUNE 3 - 23
Leaving Certificate written exams 2020
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
CAO change of mind facility closes at 5.15pm
EARLY JULY
Round A CAO offers for some non-standard categories of applicants – offers are received by post, e-mail and SMS text.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
Exceptional closing date for late applications from those already attending a participating HEI.
TBC
Round 0 offers for some non-standard categories of applicants. Offers will be received by post, e-mail or SMS text.
MID AUGUST
Leaving Certificate results issued, followed within days by main round of CAO offers.