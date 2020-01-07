News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Essential deadline dates for this year’s CAO applicants

Essential deadline dates for this year’s CAO applicants
By Laurie O'Flynn
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 03:19 PM

Laurie O’Flynn takes you through the essential CAO deadlines for 2020.

MONDAY, JANUARY 20

Applicants who register with the CAO by 5.15pm on this date can benefit from a reduced application fee of €30.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

The CAO main application deadline at 5.15pm.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

The online facility to amend course choices becomes available for a €10 fee. The free change of mind facility is available in early May.

FEBRUARY 3 to 21

Registration opens for applicants to the mature nursing test run by PAS, the Public Appointments Service. Applicants must be aged over 23.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

While few paper CAO applications are submitted any more, anyone who did apply in this way should have a Statement of Course Choices by this date. If one hasn’t been received,

then the applicant needs to

contact the CAO immediately.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

HPAT test takes place for undergraduate applicants to medicine.

SATURDAY, MARCH 1

HEAR and DARE applications must be completed online by 5.15pm.

This is also the closing date for mature applicants.

The change-of-courses facility for registered CAO applicants closes (5.15pm).

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Late CAO application facility opens at midday, for anyone who did not register with CAO by the main February 1 deadline.

MARCH 7 and 12

MSAP test for mature applicants to certain courses at University College Dublin, University College Cork, University of Limerick and NUI Galway.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

HEAR /DARE applicants must have supporting documentation submitted by 5.15pm.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

GAMSAT tests take place for those seeking entry to medical degrees as graduate entrants through the CAO.

TBC

Mature Nursing Test (PAS).

Essential deadline dates for this year’s CAO applicants

FRIDAY, MAY 1

CAO late application facility closes at 5.15pm.

TUESDAY, MAY 6

Free CAO change-of-mind facility opens at midday, and remains open through the rest of May and June.

FRIDAY, MAY 15

Applicants who submitted late paper applications should have a Statement of Course Choices by this date. If none has been received then CAO should be contacted immediately.

SUNDAY, MAY 31

All CAO applicants should have a Statement of Application Record by this date. If you do not, then contact the CAO immediately.

JUNE 3 - 23

Leaving Certificate written exams 2020

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

CAO change of mind facility closes at 5.15pm

EARLY JULY

Round A CAO offers for some non-standard categories of applicants – offers are received by post, e-mail and SMS text.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

Exceptional closing date for late applications from those already attending a participating HEI.

TBC

Round 0 offers for some non-standard categories of applicants. Offers will be received by post, e-mail or SMS text.

MID AUGUST

Leaving Certificate results issued, followed within days by main round of CAO offers.

READ MORE

Joe Gill: Visit to Cork City confirms why it is vying to be among the best places in world to invest

More on this topic

Key things to keep in mind for 2020 CAO applicationsKey things to keep in mind for 2020 CAO applications

PLC courses also an option for students considering next step after Leaving Cert resultsPLC courses also an option for students considering next step after Leaving Cert results

Ten tips to completing CAO 2020 applications online, plus a short video guide for studentsTen tips to completing CAO 2020 applications online, plus a short video guide for students

Online CAO applications to open at midday todayOnline CAO applications to open at midday today

TOPIC: CAO 2020

More in this Section

Key things to keep in mind for 2020 CAO applicationsKey things to keep in mind for 2020 CAO applications

UK consumer uncertainty tipped to continue after worst Christmas trading for British supermarkets in five yearsUK consumer uncertainty tipped to continue after worst Christmas trading for British supermarkets in five years

Joe Gill: Visit to Cork City confirms why it is vying to be among the best places in world to investJoe Gill: Visit to Cork City confirms why it is vying to be among the best places in world to invest

RAI says proposed legislation to include calorie information on menus is 'nanny-statism'RAI says proposed legislation to include calorie information on menus is 'nanny-statism'


Lifestyle

With the dawn of a new decade and all this optimistic talk of what 2020 will bring, it’s easy to forget that we’re still smack bang in the middle of winter with a whole lot of cold weather to come before spring arrives.Berets to baker boys: the hottest hat trends for winter

While many people are hoping to get fit as part of a New Year resolution, tackling flabby and unfit bodies through exercise isn’t as easy as it sounds.Six common barriers to exercise – and how to overcome them

I’M becoming a bit of a Boris Johnson. You know the way he drops in obscure ancient Greek and Latin references as a sign that he has more money than you? Well, I’m at it now. (The references, not the money, in case you work for the Revenue.)Learner Dad: My son and I have a shared interest in leather mini-skirted heroes killing bad guys

THE past festive season was extra special for newly- weds Yvonne Coleman and James Twohig as it was on a December 26 night out that the couple first laid eyes on each other.Wedding of the Week: California dream for bride and groom

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »