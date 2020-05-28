ESRI warns Government against an early cut to Covid-19 pandemic payments as economy slumps

It is likely far too early to taper or cut the pandemic unemployment payments because they help to support large areas of the stricken economy and stop house prices falling further, the research professor of the Economic and Social Research Insititute has said.

Unveiling the think tank’s report on the Covid-19 economic fallout, Prof Kieran McQuinn told reporters that its forecast for a Government budget deficit this year of around €27.5bn would reach €30bn when costs for the likely extension of the Covid-19 schemes well beyond their intended end-June expiry date were taken into account.

Prof McQuinn said it was “quite frankly unlikely” that people on the €350-a-week pandemic unemployment payments would revert to the standard unemployment payment at the end of June and the payments would likely continue “in some shape or form for the rest of the year”.

“In terms of the whole issue around the tapering of these supports, our thinking on that is that I don’t think we should be considering that at this point of time. I think particularly as the economy is only being opened up, I don’t think we should look to taper those payments,” he said.

The payments were helping mitigate the slump in household income and helping stop even bigger falls in house prices, he added.

That may not rule out the Government tailoring the payments to protect the most vulnerable households, said senior research officer Conor O’Toole.

He said, however, it would be “very hard to know” on what evidence to base any such tailoring until the more people return to work.

Figures this week showed the number of people on the pandemic payment had fallen slightly to 579,400, even as the number availing of the wage-support scheme rose to 482,800. When the 214,700 people on the official jobless count in April are included, there are now over 1.27m receiving Government support during this crisis.

The ESRI, which says the Irish economy faces the largest recession in history, projects in its central scenario that GDP will slump 12% this year.

As the Government fashions a recovery package over the coming months, the ESRI says, “one of the most complicated aspects of the Government’s policy response will be how to support firms”.

It also considers two other economic outcomes, including a severe outcome by which the pandemic returns in the early winter.

Unemployment averages 17% this year, or 427,000 people, under its baseline projection. It reaches an average of 19%, or 477,000 people, should the pandemic return. Government tax revenues slump 16% to €51bn this year from over €59bn in 2019, the ESRI says.

It identifies that 490,000 people, or 21% of the workforce were employed at the onset of the crisis in two areas of the economy -- wholesale and retail, and accommodation and food service sectors -- which are widely considered to be the hardest hit.

Exports fall 8% despite the pharma and medical device makers faring well during the pandemic, and investment tumbles 28% as firms cancel spending projects.

“Overall, the results of our baseline scenario indicate that the impact of Covid-19 on the Irish economy is likely to be much more extreme than was initially thought in the previous commentary,” the report says.

The slump in household spending this year is “unprecedented in scale or speed”.