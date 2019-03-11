NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

ESB facing €3.5m in compensation claims from landowners for power-cables project

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 04:55 PM
By Ann O'Loughlin

The ESB is facing compensation claims for €3.5m from property owners whose land is needed to run power cables for the national infrastructure.

Some €1.9m has already been paid in up-front payments to landowners affected by the 24km Kinnegad to Mullingar line, it says.

ESB powerlines. File photo

One landowner along that line, who has already accepted a €66,000 payment for "flexibility of access" to his property has put in a claim for nearly 10 times that amount, the ESB says.

Now the ESB wants the Commercial Court to rule on whether the €66,000 payment can be taken into account by an arbitrator who has been appointed to decide Kenneth Payne's €640,500 claim for access to his land in Co Meath.

ESB landowner engagement manager, Colm Smyth, says in an affidavit, the cost of this compensation "directly impacts on the cost of electricity".

He says the ESB is experiencing "a substantial growth" in such claims and for requests that they be sent for arbitration. Some €3.5m in claims have already been received.

In the Payne case, the ESB asked arbitrator Desmond Boyle, who was appointed to deal with the claim, to state a case to the High Court on whether the €66,000 should be taken into account in assessing compensations.

Mr Boyle decided it was inappropriate for him to do so.

The ESB then brought its own case to the High Court seeking the matter be adjudicated on in order to bring clarity to the situation.

Mr Justice Robert Haughton admitted the case to the fast-track Commercial Court after he said it was effectively a test case on an important, but discrete, point.

READ MORE: Aidan ‘Beast’ O’Driscoll 'executed' on busy Cork street in Real IRA / New IRA dispute, court told

The judge was also told the arbitrator, Mr Boyle, was not taking part in the proceedings as his position was akin to that of a District Judge who would also not be party to such cases.

Mr Justice Haughton said he would welcome the arbitrator reconsidering his position as, otherwise, there would be no proper opponent in the case.

He adjourned the matter to next June.

More on this topic

Pair to be sentenced for their roles in dissident Republican murder

Cork court hears man stripped naked and chased three women into their homes

Dispute between Sean Quinn’s children and Irish Bank Resolution Corporation to go before High Court

Gardaí seized computers and documents from Patrick Quirke's property, court hears


KEYWORDS

CourtESB

More in this Section

Ryanair locks British investors out as Brexit looms

Index shows growth in construction sector

French tycoon facing trial over arbitration package linked to Adidas sale

Laying blocks for rapid success in building semi-detached homes


Lifestyle

What to entertain the kids this bank holiday weekend? Explorium could be the answer

From mushroom drinks to aura photography: All the wellness trends from South by Southwest

How to reset your fitness mindset if you’ve lost your gym mojo

6 ways to not kill your plants if you’re a millennial who can’t keep anything alive

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »