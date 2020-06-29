Epic Irish Emigration Museum returns as cultural centres reopen after Covid-19 lockdown

Epic the Irish Emigration Museum reopens today in Dublin.

Epic Irish Emigration Museum reopens to the public today as tourism and cultural centers return to trade in Phase Three of Ireland's lockdown exit.

The Museum opens with a new one-way system and social distancing measures in place along the walking route.

In a statement, EPIC said this is to ensure the safety of staff and the public.

The popular tourism attraction returns as part of Phase Three of the lockdown exit.

A full list of measures taken by the musuem include:

Intentionally reduced visitor numbers to help visitors to feel safe along with spacious galleries.

Stylus Pens have been added to iinteractive screens to make them touch-free.

Perspex screens have been added at all ticketing desks.

Online pre-booking is available to manage visitor numbers and a traffic light system is in place for customers to select quieter times to visit.



Sanitising stations are present upon arrival and throughout the museum.

Extra cleaning of high-frequency touchpoints is in place.

Museum Director of EPIC Dr Patrick Green thanked the public for their continued support during the lockdown and hoped to see them visit the mususem soon.

Dr Green said: “After the longest closure in our history, we are delighted to reopen the doors to EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum.

"Our Visitor Experience Team are looking forward to welcoming visitors again and will be available to help navigate the necessary changes in the Museum experience.

"Thank you for your continued support during this unbelievable time. Our best wishes to you and your family and we look forward to seeing you soon.”





Liz Halpin, Head of Dublin at Fáilte Ireland, Liz Halpin said that the reopening of the museum was an "important milestone" in the recovery plan for tourism in Ireland.

Ms Halpin said: "We are pleased to see that attractions like EPIC have worked extremely hard to ensure that the Guidelines for Reopening have been followed.

"Public health is the number one priority across the tourism industry, and EPIC is a perfect example of an attraction that has implemented a range of health and physical distancing measures while maintaining the quality of its world-class product."

The museum first opened in May 2016 and tells the history of how Irish people travelled great distances to begin new lives with personal stories of love, triumph and adventure.

Other museums and cultural centres reopening today include:

The Jeanie Johnston Famine Ship

Little Museum of Dublin

The National Library

Chester Beatty Library

National Gallery of Ireland

Croke Park GAA Museum & Tours