Enterprise Ireland launches €750k Competitive Start Fund for women entrepreneurs

Enterprise Ireland has launched this year's Competitive Start Fund (CSF) for women entrepreneurs.

Applications for the fund which comes to a total of €750,000 will open on Tuesday, June 25, and will close for submissions at 3pm on Tuesday, July 16.

Up to €50,000 in equity funding is available to a maximum of 15 applicants with early stage start-up companies.

Successful applicants will also be offered a place on the Innovate accelerator programme, delivered by Dublin BIC and taking place over a 12-week period in the Guinness Enterprise Centre. Full details of the Competitive Start Fund for women entrepreneurs here.

Introduced in 2012 as part of Enterprise Ireland’s female entrepreneurship strategy, the dedicated fund is designed to enable companies reach key commercial and technical milestones which will ensure delivery of their product or service to a global audience.

Heather Humphreys, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, said: “We know that targeted initiatives have a positive impact on increasing the number of entrepreneurs from under-represented groups who want to start a business. I am delighted to announce that the Government, through Enterprise Ireland, is opening another Competitive Start Fund specifically geared towards supporting start-ups led by women.

"This new €750,000 fund for 2019 will provide valuable and practical support for the next generation of female-led companies with global ambition to compete in export markets. The fund will help to address the distinctive challenges faced by women in realising their entrepreneurial potential.”

Sheelagh Daly, Entrepreneurship Manager, Enterprise Ireland added: “In direct response to the low number of women-led start-ups receiving investments and support, Enterprise Ireland decided to increase supports dedicated to women entrepreneurs back in 2012.

"The results are encouraging as, by 2018, the number of women-led start-ups supported by Enterprise Ireland had trebled and we want to grow these numbers to create an environment where business women have the necessary supports to grow their businesses successfully.”