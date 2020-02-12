News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon to step down

Julie Sinnamon
By Steve Neville
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 04:49 PM

Julie Sinnamon, the CEO of Enterprise Ireland, is to step down from the role.

The government agency made the announcement today, saying Ms Sinnamon would step down later this year.

Enterprise Ireland is responsible for developing Irish business globally and Ms Sinnamon has been in charge since 2013.

"It has been, and remains, an honour to lead this organisation and to work with colleagues throughout Ireland and globally to support the success of Irish exporters," said Ms Sinnamon.

"I would like to thank our Chairman and Board, colleagues across the agency and in Government, and our clients for their support throughout my time as CEO.

"It has also been my absolute privilege and joy to work with ambitious companies throughout Ireland to help them realise their potential on the global stage.

"I will work with the organisation until later in the year to ensure an orderly transition and, in the meantime, will continue to devote all of my efforts to help colleagues and clients achieve further success in global markets and in the development of Enterprise Ireland’s new 2021-2025 Corporate Strategy."

Enterprise Ireland Chairman, Terence O’Rourke, paid tribute to the departing CEO, saying Ms Sinnamon made "a hugely significant contribution" to the agency.

"A record 221,895 people are now employed by Enterprise Ireland-backed companies, with exports of almost €24bn, the highest in the history of the agency," said Mr O'Rourke

"I would like to thank Julie for her work as CEO, her leadership of the Enterprise Ireland team and for her commitment and dedication in supporting our client companies, ensuring that Irish enterprise is in a very strong position for the future."

Mr O’Rourke said that the agency would soon begin the recruitment process for a new CEO.

