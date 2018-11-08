Home»Breaking News»business

Engineers expect to create over 6,000 jobs next year

Thursday, November 08, 2018

Over 6,000 jobs are expected to be created in the Irish engineering sector next year.

However, 94% of employers see a skills shortage as the main barrier to their company's growth.

A survey by Engineers Ireland has found the majority of engineering companies are investing in training and upskilling, and they're collaborating with education institutions.

Still, only 23% have been specifically targeting female talent.

Engineers Ireland Director General Caroline Spillane

Engineers Ireland Director General Caroline Spillane said: “A vast swathe of engineering organisations and companies across consulting engineering, construction, manufacturing and other key industries have prospered in 2018, and have told us that they are even more confident about their prospects for 2019.

“Despite the uncertain political climate, the engineering employers we surveyed have more than 6,000 new jobs planned for next year.

“However, they see the biggest barrier to growth once again to be a shortage of engineers with the right skills, and most expect this situation to worsen next year.

“We strongly urge more young people, particularly young women, to consider a career in engineering and the fantastic and expanding opportunities that exist in the sector.

“If Ireland is to continue to be an attractive destination for high-value foreign direct investment, if we are to meet our goals in housing and broadband, and if we are to realise the ambitions mapped out in Project Ireland 2040, a ready supply of talented engineers will fundamental to realising these goals.”

