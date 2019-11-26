News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Engineering group creates 50 new jobs at Carlow manufacturing facility

Jim Curley, CEO, Jones Engineering Group, with Jones Engineering Scholarship students, Molly Mew – BA Drama (Performance), Gearoid Cronin – BSc Product Design and President of TU Dublin, Professor David FitzPatrick.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 10:49 AM

Jones Engineering Group have created 50 new jobs at its new manufacturing and research plant in Carlow, growing employment to 150 in the next 18 months.

The jobs will be in engineering, design, procurement, logistics, fabrication and transportation.

The 83,000 sq ft Carlow facility manufactures prefabricated and modular units for export to countries across Europe and represents an investment of some €7 million by Jones Engineering.

Last week, the company announced a €1 million donation to Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin). Five scholarships were presented- three to engineering students and two going to music and drama students.

"The modular building industry is replacing traditional construction particularly in large scale developments. In a sector that is often accused of being inefficient and lacking in innovation, this is an innovative solution to achieving more sustainable construction.

"We design and manufacture on site in Carlow and then ship completed modular or prefabricated units to the construction site."

Jones Engineering Group is the country's largest services firm in Ireland's domestic market and has offices in both Dublin and Cork.

"This current year has seen Jones Engineering Group secure a number of significant projects and we anticipate that turnover for the current year will be in the region of €650 million. "

