Energy Cork to focus on low carbon future

The Energy Cork 2019 annual conference tackles the challenges of energy security in a low carbon future at the Clayton Hotel Cork City on May 17.

The event will discuss how technology, innovation and behaviour change can help improve Ireland’s carbon footprint. Speakers from Eirgrid, SEAI, ESB, Navigant Energy, Gas Networks Ireland Gen Europe, IERC, AEMS and Teagasc.

“Addressing climate change doesn’t need a silver-bullet solution,” said Jackie Quinn, Energy Cork chair.

“Implementing existing solutions and sensible changes to how we live and work can tackle this global threat.

“This conference brings together key stakeholders, energy innovators and businesses to discuss and engage on this important topic, and to promote networking and collaboration in the energy sector.”

- https://energysecuritylowcarbon2019.eventbrite.ie