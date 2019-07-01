News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Energia Group announces 200 jobs for Dublin in €3bn investment

Monday, July 01, 2019 - 09:36 AM

200 new jobs have been created in Dublin.

The Energia Group has made the announcement as part of a €3bn investment in renewable energy.

The 200 jobs will be filled over the next five years at the company's new offices in Blanchardstown.

Currently, the group employs 800 people across the island of Ireland.

The billion euro plan will also see an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 construction jobs created.

The investment is in line with the Government's "commitment to increase the amount of electricity generated from renewable sources from 30% now, to 70% by 2030."

CEO Ian Thom said it was "a proud day" for the business.

Speaking about the roles that will be on offer, he said: "We see principally those jobs arising in customer solutions and in the renewable technologies."

Commenting on the news, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "I commend Energia Group for announcing this €3bn investment in a range of renewable energy projects, from wind farms to bio-energy, which will help us to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, give us cleaner air and reduce the need for expensive fossil fuel imports.

"The announcement of 200 new jobs also shows how climate action can create the jobs of the future"

Minister for Climate Action Richard Bruton added that the investment "will boost Ireland's capacity, with over €3 billion being invested in onshore and offshore wind, solar, hydrogen fuel generation and bio-energy facilities.

"Energia's decision to build on its existing commitment and expand so significantly in Ireland shows the huge opportunity that is available to the sector in a decarbonised society."

READ MORE

Varadkar preparing for November election if Brexit deal agreed

More on this topic

We turn a blind eye to odious exploitation

Five things nobody tells you about the reality of going freelance

83% of people happy with their current job, survey finds

Only 2% of apprenticeships in Ireland undertaken by women

WorkEmploymentTOPIC: Employment

More in this Section

Silicon Valley pitch proves key to Dublin locksmith

The Monday Interview: ‘Democratising’ dream homes for all

Brexit uncertainty continues to bite Irish, UK businesses

Irish tax policy still on a learning curve


Lifestyle

Keeper of the flame on Roancarrigmore Island

Danes put in their spoke

Visiting Namibia raisesan ethical issue

Deep sea whale watching provides some poetry in motion

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »