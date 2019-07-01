Energia Group announces 200 jobs for Dublin in €3bn investment

200 new jobs have been created in Dublin.

The Energia Group has made the announcement as part of a €3bn investment in renewable energy.

The 200 jobs will be filled over the next five years at the company's new offices in Blanchardstown.

Currently, the group employs 800 people across the island of Ireland.

The billion euro plan will also see an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 construction jobs created.

The investment is in line with the Government's "commitment to increase the amount of electricity generated from renewable sources from 30% now, to 70% by 2030."

CEO Ian Thom said it was "a proud day" for the business.

Speaking about the roles that will be on offer, he said: "We see principally those jobs arising in customer solutions and in the renewable technologies."

Commenting on the news, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "I commend Energia Group for announcing this €3bn investment in a range of renewable energy projects, from wind farms to bio-energy, which will help us to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, give us cleaner air and reduce the need for expensive fossil fuel imports.

"The announcement of 200 new jobs also shows how climate action can create the jobs of the future"

Minister for Climate Action Richard Bruton added that the investment "will boost Ireland's capacity, with over €3 billion being invested in onshore and offshore wind, solar, hydrogen fuel generation and bio-energy facilities.

"Energia's decision to build on its existing commitment and expand so significantly in Ireland shows the huge opportunity that is available to the sector in a decarbonised society."