Energia and household solar batteries push

Energia says it has formed a partnership to supply batteries and solar panels to households at a reduced price.

It has linked with battery company Moixa to provide batteries and roof solar panels for around €7,400, and will offer an optional charging point for an electric vehicle.

The company suggests that households can make significant savings by reclaiming installation costs of €2,400 from the Government’s Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

It says that installation will help the power network firm Eirgrid better manage demand from renewable energy across the country.

“This project with Moixa will show how homes can become mini-power stations: Generating, storing and supplying electricity, unlocking huge cost and carbon savings for customers and the network alike,” said Gary Ryan at Energia.

Moixa said that its GridShare “will benefit the consumers by learning energy consumption patterns and developing tailored charging plans for each household and vehicle battery to deliver increased cost and carbon savings”.