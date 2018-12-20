NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Employment monitor shows rise in demand for staff in certain sectors affected by Brexit

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 07:47 AM

Brexit's impact is being keenly felt in the Irish jobs market.

There has been a 7% rise in the number of available new jobs this year, according to Morgan McKinley's latest employment monitor for November.

The number of people seeking new roles is down, however, by almost 30% over the month and 25% over the year as the fight for talent intensifies.

Trayc Keevans from Morgan McKinley.

Trayc Keevans from Morgan McKinley says a large number of new roles coming on stream are in industries affected by Britain's exit from the EU:

Ms Keevans said: "Over the last month, we have seen the biggest spike in demand has been in the legal and trade compliance and custom duty areas and that is reflective of a skills requirement as Brexit is coming ever near.

"Another area has been in engineering and manufacturing, and particularly in the pharmaceutical space, we are also anticipating the stockpiling of drugs in some of those pharmaceutical companies in anticipation of potential shortages that might occur."


