Emirates look to hire cabin crew in Dublin and Cork from this weekend

Emirates is returning to Dublin and Cork to look for Irish candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team.

The Dubai-based airline is holding a Cabin Crew recruitment open day in Dublin on Saturday, November 17 and in Cork on Tuesday, November 20.

The airline is looking for both women and men to fill the new positions, which have been created due to the continued growth of the airline, the recent addition of new routes on the Emirates network as well as additional aircraft.

Cabin crew are offered an employment package that includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free income, free high-standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, medical and dental cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

There are a number of criteria that need to be filled in order to be considered.

These include applicants being at least 21 years of age at the time of joining and have an arms reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes.

Enda Corneille, Country Manager for Emirates in Ireland spoke about what the airline is looking for from interested applicants in Dublin.

“Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers.

"This open day in Dublin is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start. Applicants just need to drop in to the Open Day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph. Pre-registration is not required.

“Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews,” Enda continued.

It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and we encourage interested applicants to attend and meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.

Further information about the open day, requirements for the selection process as well as cabin crew starting salary and benefits can be found on the website..

The Dublin open day starts at 8am on November 17 at the Morrison Hotel, Lower Ormond Quay, Dublin 1.

The Cork open day starts from 8am on November 20 at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Tivoli.