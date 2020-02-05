News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Element Pictures among the winners in securing tax credits

Element Pictures among the winners in securing tax credits
Daisy Edgar Jones, star of the film adaptation of ‘Normal People’. Its production company secured tax relief of between €2-5m last year.
By Gordon Deegan
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 07:09 PM

Element Pictures was among the winners in securing movie tax reliefs last year from Revenue, helped by its production of Sally Rooney’s Normal People.

Revenue’s figures show that Element Pictures Productions Ltd secured Section 481 tax relief for the TV adaptation of the international best-seller of between €2m and €5m last year.

Ed Guiney’s Element Pictures also secured tax credits of between €500,000 to €1m for the Oscar-winning film The Favourite, as well as between €500,000 and €1m for Herself, and between €500,000 and €1m for Little Stranger.

The 2019 Revenue Section 481 figures show that other beneficiaries of the scheme include Brown Bag Films, which secured tax credits between €2m and €5m for its Vampirina TV production and between €2m and €5m for the company’s latest series of Doc McStuffins.

However, the largest tax credit of between €5m and €10m was secured by Four Provinces Films for recently-released film The Rhythm Section.

The figures show that Dublin-based Boulder Media secured tax credits of between €2m and €5m for its Transformers: Rescue Bots, as well as between €2m and €5m credits for its Micronauts production.

The company also secured tax credits of between €1m and €2m for Littlest Pet Shop and between €500,000 to €1m for Danger Mouse.

Vico Picture and Sound Ltd secured credits of between €1m and €2m for The Young Offenders.

Galway-based Telegael secured tax credits of between €1m and €2m for Dee Dee: The Apprentice Sorceress; as well as credits of between €500,000 and €1m each for Berry Bees and for season two of Yoyo.

The figures also show that Shinawil Ltd secured tax credits of €1m and €2m for Miss Scarlett and The Duke, while Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon Ltd had tax credits of €1m to €2m for Wolfwalkers.

More on this topic

Irish Examiner View: Fexco points the way forwardIrish Examiner View: Fexco points the way forward

Domino's Pizza sees Irish sales rise by 3%Domino's Pizza sees Irish sales rise by 3%

Tullow Oil considering closing Irish office as part of global cost cutting roundTullow Oil considering closing Irish office as part of global cost cutting round

Dealz discount stores owner likely to be soldDealz discount stores owner likely to be sold

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Glenilen Farm targets 9% sales riseGlenilen Farm targets 9% sales rise

Sanofi probed over epilepsy drugSanofi probed over epilepsy drug

''Surprise'' fall in Vat revenues as Government spending grows''Surprise'' fall in Vat revenues as Government spending grows

AIB's €300m additional tracker mortgage bill reopens scandalAIB's €300m additional tracker mortgage bill reopens scandal


Lifestyle

They’re crab cakes made with tinned crab meat.Vietnamese crab cakes recipe

Meat-free, simply and you can serve it with whatever you fancy.Ragu recipe with tomato, lentil and aubergine

Surrounded by forest and river, this fairy-tale property is one of the most exciting openings of the year, says Sarah Marshall.All you need to know about Arctic Bath – Sweden’s cold therapy spa hotel

This therapeutic technique is gaining popularity, as evidence of its fast-acting benefits grows. Abi Jackson finds out more.What is Emotional Freedom Technique? How ‘tapping’ can help with everything from anxiety to PTSD

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »