Element Pictures among the winners in securing tax credits

Element Pictures was among the winners in securing movie tax reliefs last year from Revenue, helped by its production of Sally Rooney’s Normal People.

Revenue’s figures show that Element Pictures Productions Ltd secured Section 481 tax relief for the TV adaptation of the international best-seller of between €2m and €5m last year.

Ed Guiney’s Element Pictures also secured tax credits of between €500,000 to €1m for the Oscar-winning film The Favourite, as well as between €500,000 and €1m for Herself, and between €500,000 and €1m for Little Stranger.

The 2019 Revenue Section 481 figures show that other beneficiaries of the scheme include Brown Bag Films, which secured tax credits between €2m and €5m for its Vampirina TV production and between €2m and €5m for the company’s latest series of Doc McStuffins.

However, the largest tax credit of between €5m and €10m was secured by Four Provinces Films for recently-released film The Rhythm Section.

The figures show that Dublin-based Boulder Media secured tax credits of between €2m and €5m for its Transformers: Rescue Bots, as well as between €2m and €5m credits for its Micronauts production.

The company also secured tax credits of between €1m and €2m for Littlest Pet Shop and between €500,000 to €1m for Danger Mouse.

Vico Picture and Sound Ltd secured credits of between €1m and €2m for The Young Offenders.

Galway-based Telegael secured tax credits of between €1m and €2m for Dee Dee: The Apprentice Sorceress; as well as credits of between €500,000 and €1m each for Berry Bees and for season two of Yoyo.

The figures also show that Shinawil Ltd secured tax credits of €1m and €2m for Miss Scarlett and The Duke, while Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon Ltd had tax credits of €1m to €2m for Wolfwalkers.