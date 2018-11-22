Home»business

Electric Ireland announces winter price freeze for customers

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 11:33 AM

Electric Ireland has announced that it will freeze electricity and gas prices this winter.

The energy suppliers decision protects customers from the impact of rising energy costs over the winter months.

The announcement comes as other energy suppliers increase prices.

Executive Director, Customer Solutions, Marguerite Sayers, said:

“Given that most other energy suppliers have recently announced price increases, we want to reassure our customers that Electric Ireland continues to offer the best long-term value in the market.

We are acutely conscious of the financial pressures facing our customers, especially in the run-up to Christmas, and we are committed to keeping our prices as low as possible for as long as possible.

"We believe today’s announcement will help to provide our customers with some peace of mind about their energy bills in the coming months, giving them one less thing to worry about facing into the winter,” Marguerite added.

- Digital Desk


