Electric car sales rise by 542% in first two months of 2019

Statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that the number of new electric car registrations have risen from 542% this year.

The sales are up from 72 sales in February last year, to 330 in February of this year.

Already, 1,129 cars have been registration this year, which has almost surpassed the total number of electric car registrations for 2018 which was 1,233.

An electric car charging in Dublin.

The overall number of car sales so far this year compared to 2018 show a decrease of -12.2%.

The top five selling car brands so far this year are Volkswagen, Hyundai, Toyota, Ford and Skoda.

The top selling model for February 2019 was the Hyundai Tucson.

Light commercials vehicles are down 5.6% compared to February last, from 2,634 to 2,486, but the number of Heavy Goods Vehicles have risen from 243 to 266.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton said the rise in electric vehicle sales demonstrates the willingness of Irish consumers to embrace the change to a low carbon future:

The Government is playing its part with a wide range of incentives supporting the purchase of electric vehicles and an investment of €10m in a significant expansion of the public charging network.

"The environmental benefits, longer range and low running costs of modern electric vehicles make them a viable option for all consumers.

"I would encourage all those purchasing a new car to play their part in making Ireland a climate leader and choose to drive electric.”

SIMI Director General Designate Brian Cooke said that with Brexit on the horizon, new vehicle sales continue to be negatively impacted, with the exception of electric car sales.

"This increase is a result of a concerted effort by all stakeholders; by the Industry in supplying more, new EVS with greater travel range; by the Government through the generous taxation and other incentives; and by SEAI with their grant scheme.

"Ireland’s transition to a zero emitting fleet will take a number of years to happen, but the co-operative approach by the Industry and the State thus far bodes well for the future.”