Election to decide fate of shares

The direction of Brexit and the fate of a large handful of shares will rest with the outcome of December’s British general election, analysts have said.

The December 12 poll may help Boris Johnson to secure support for the “hardish” Brexit transition deal he clinched with the EU or help Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn implement a softer Brexit and nationalisation of British utility firms, said Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics.

“That limits the upsides for equities and the pound, whatever the election result,” he said.

“Such uncertainty could well see the Ftse 100 lag behind in any year-end rally,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online broker IG.

“Both Labour and the Conservatives are expected to come out with pretty punchy views on tax, innovation, and public spending, which could have significant implications for both corporates and consumers,” said Emma Wall, head of investment analysis at stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown.

Banks, utilities, transport, and defence are the sectors with most at stake should there be a change in the balance of power, according to Caroline Simmons at UBS Wealth Management.

But given that Labour had made taking no-deal out of the equation a prerequisite of supporting a general election, the risk of a crash-out Brexit has now reduced, according to Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at wealth manager Brooks Macdonald.

“While fears of nationalisation under Corbyn’s rule have remained subdued with lingering Brexit angst, a renewed Labour leadership campaign could weigh heavily on UK utilities,” said Andrew Coury, a strategist at Liberum Capital.