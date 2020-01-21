News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Election 2020: Majority of business leaders would prefer majority government

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 09:43 AM

57% of business leaders say they do not want another government using a confidence and supply deal to stay in power.

That is the finding of a poll of 625 members of the Institute of Directors carried out in the last five days.

24% say economic stability should be the new government's priority while 22% want more infrastructure built.

Maura Quinn, chief executive of the Institute of Directors, says their members want to see a clear winner with a strong mandate.

"54% of business leaders would prefer a majority government with 33% favouring a coalition-led government so I think that is quite a strong view," said Ms Quinn.

The business leaders have really looked at the key area that I think will be the deciding factors in this election.

"They are led by economic stability followed by infrastructure issues such as broadband and roads and then by housing and accommodation."

The poll revealed that business executives think social media will have more influence in the election than TV coverage.

34% say social media will have the most impact with just 27% pointing to television.

8% named radio and just one percent newspapers.

"Social media is always on and we can see how stories can gather legs very quickly and mistakes can be publicised and reiterated very, very quickly as well," said Ms Quinn.

"Social media is coming in as a dominant main communication medium and it will be in this election."

