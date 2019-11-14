eir teams up with Amazon Prime to offer customers access to the service as part of TV package

Broadband telecommunications company eir has teamed up with Amazon Prime Video offering customers access to Amazon Prime as part of their TV package.

New and existing eir broadband customers will benefit from 12 months Prime Video membership, as part of the deal.

Susan Brady, eir’s Managing Director of Marketing said: “In recent months we have demonstrated the vision we have for eir TV."

We understand our customers want access to cutting-edge world-class entertainment, at a time and place that best suits them and we are delivering that.

"The addition of Prime Video for our eir TV customers ensures customers can enjoy a world of infinite entertainment all in one place, on eir TV.

"We want as many of our customers as possible to benefit from eir’s incredible TV offering, so we are also giving our broadband customers access to watch thousands of titles and award-winning Amazon Originals for 12 months."

Make it an action packed Christmas with eir broadband 🎬🎮🏉 Whether you are a new or existing eir broadband customer, get Amazon Prime Video on us for a whole year with thousands of movies, Amazon Originals and the shows everyone's talking about. #LetsMakePossible pic.twitter.com/igqbYJe1h8 — eir (@eir) November 14, 2019

Prime Video offers Amazon Originals such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Fleabag, as well as new releases Modern Love and Season 2 of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and Christmas classics such as Love Actually, The Holiday and Nativity 3 which members can stream from the web or through the Prime Video app.

eir broadband customers can access the Prime Video offer and benefits by signing up at www.eir.ie/primevideo.