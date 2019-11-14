News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

eir teams up with Amazon Prime to offer customers access to the service as part of TV package

eir teams up with Amazon Prime to offer customers access to the service as part of TV package
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 10:45 AM

Broadband telecommunications company eir has teamed up with Amazon Prime Video offering customers access to Amazon Prime as part of their TV package.

New and existing eir broadband customers will benefit from 12 months Prime Video membership, as part of the deal.

Susan Brady, eir’s Managing Director of Marketing said: “In recent months we have demonstrated the vision we have for eir TV."

We understand our customers want access to cutting-edge world-class entertainment, at a time and place that best suits them and we are delivering that.

"The addition of Prime Video for our eir TV customers ensures customers can enjoy a world of infinite entertainment all in one place, on eir TV.

"We want as many of our customers as possible to benefit from eir’s incredible TV offering, so we are also giving our broadband customers access to watch thousands of titles and award-winning Amazon Originals for 12 months."

Prime Video offers Amazon Originals such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Fleabag, as well as new releases Modern Love and Season 2 of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and Christmas classics such as Love Actually, The Holiday and Nativity 3 which members can stream from the web or through the Prime Video app.

eir broadband customers can access the Prime Video offer and benefits by signing up at www.eir.ie/primevideo.

READ MORE

Connectivity’s vital role in future working life of rural communities

More on this topic

Chris Hughes breaks down in tears over Jesy Nelson trolling ordealChris Hughes breaks down in tears over Jesy Nelson trolling ordeal

Nick Knowles: Why I don’t cry on screen in DIY SOSNick Knowles: Why I don’t cry on screen in DIY SOS

Everything’s still A-OK down on ‘Sesame Street’ as show turns 50Everything’s still A-OK down on ‘Sesame Street’ as show turns 50

School Daze: Colm Mac Gearailt - ‘I was a musical messer’School Daze: Colm Mac Gearailt - ‘I was a musical messer’

eirAmazon PrimeVideoTVTOPIC: TV

More in this Section

Molex Ireland losses reached almost €8m last yearMolex Ireland losses reached almost €8m last year

Tullow shares slump to 20-year lowTullow shares slump to 20-year low

Magee clothing firm hit by Brexit fearsMagee clothing firm hit by Brexit fears

Wetherspoon planning more pubs for CorkWetherspoon planning more pubs for Cork


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets Christina Kenny - co-founder and design director of Lamb Design - to talk about her work and inspirations.Christina Kenny of Lamb Design: ‘I love bringing the outside in and inside out’

Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her career and the worth of luxury fashion. By Paul McLauchlan.From Marc Jacobs to her own label, Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her life in fashion

The recent sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of Ana Kriégel has once again brought the issue of pornography into public discourse. The details of the case, which are finally coming into public knowledge, illuminate some very worrying trends that are pervasive in the modern adolescent world and as parents and indeed as a society we can no longer languish in complacency.Learning Points: Hardcore porn can pollute our children’s minds

If children are confident in interacting with others it takes away so much stress and social anxiety for them. Not too long ago, my daughter Joan and I were out with friends at a restaurant and we wanted extra water and a few other bits and Joan volunteered to go up and ask the waiter for them. My friend was really surprised at this and said that none of her children would willingly do that.Mum’s the word: We should look for chances to strengthen our kids’ social skills

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »