Eir plans 200 jobs in Cork city’s northside

Friday, November 16, 2018 - 05:40 AM

By Pádraig Hoare

Eir has said it will locate 200 new staff in the heart of the northside of Cork city as part of bringing customer service back in-house.

Some 200 staff will be recruited for its Churchfield base as the firm attempts to shake off negative imagery around its customer service in recent months.

The 200 jobs are part of 750 announced by Eir last month for Cork, Limerick, and Sligo, weeks after it said it was ending its relationship with Indian firm HCL Technologies, which had been operating its call centres.

HCL staff were offered roles within Eir elsewhere, with around 160 of its staff joining the 200 new workers in Cork.

Eir customer operations managing director, Timothy Spence, said Cork was a “key location” for the firm, saying it had “given us access to highly skilled people from across the region”.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Mick Finn, said the “immense talent that exists in the region” was key if Cork was to be the fastest growing area of the country over the next 20 years.

A French telecoms firm belonging to billionaire Xavier Niel took a majority stake in Eir in April.


KEYWORDS

EirCorkBusiness

