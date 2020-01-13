News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

EgyptAir to launch new Dublin-Cairo service this summer

EgyptAir to launch new Dublin-Cairo service this summer
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 10:45 AM

EgyptAir is to launch a new year-round direct Dublin-Cairo service this summer.

The new route, which commences on June 5, will operate four times per week and will be Ireland’s first scheduled air service to Egypt.

“We’re very pleased to welcome EgyptAir to Ireland and to add Cairo to Dublin Airport’s extensive route network,” said Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison.

“Cairo is one of the world’s great cities and we will be working closely with EgyptAir to promote this new route, which will be welcomed by both business and leisure travellers.”

EgyptAir Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Captain Ahmed Adel said he was “delighted that EgyptAir would have four weekly flights linking the capital cities of Egypt and Ireland” from later this year.

The Egyptian Ambassador in Dublin, His Excellency Khaled Sarwat said the new route would “further enhance and deepen the bilateral relations between Egypt and Ireland and boost the mutual investment, trade and tourism between our two friendly nations”.

With a metropolitan area population of 20 million, Cairo is the largest city in the Arab world. It is located on the banks of the Nile, and the famous Pyramids at Giza and the Sphinx are less than 10 miles from the city centre. Cairo is third on Lonely Planet’s Top 20 cities to visit in 2020.

The market for air travel between Dublin and Cairo is increasing, with an estimated 14,000 passengers travelling between the two cities last year. EgyptAir also has an extensive route network from its hub in Cairo to onward destinations in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

EgyptAir, which is part of the global STAR Alliance, carried more than nine million passengers in 2019 on a fleet of 68 aircraft. It operates more than 70 routes, including services to 18 African destinations, 17 in the Middle East, seven in Asia-Pacific and three in North America.

The new Dublin-Cairo service will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays with an Airbus A320NEO aircraft that is due to join the EgyptAir fleet in February. The 142-seat configuration will have 16 seats in business and 126 in economy.

READ MORE

Davy predicts economy will grow by 5.5% in 2020

More on this topic

Josie helping to save nation’s bacon by sniffing out pigmeat at airportJosie helping to save nation’s bacon by sniffing out pigmeat at airport

Gardaí seek charges after mini-bus hijacked at Dublin Airport with passengers on boardGardaí seek charges after mini-bus hijacked at Dublin Airport with passengers on board

United Airlines announces new year-round Dublin to San Francisco serviceUnited Airlines announces new year-round Dublin to San Francisco service

Dublin Airport sees first monthly drop in passenger numbers since March 2014Dublin Airport sees first monthly drop in passenger numbers since March 2014

Dublin AirportCairoTOPIC: Dublin Airport

More in this Section

UK economy declined in November on weak manufacturing sectorUK economy declined in November on weak manufacturing sector

Davy predicts economy will grow by 5.5% in 2020Davy predicts economy will grow by 5.5% in 2020

Flybe 'in rescue talks over collapse risk'Flybe 'in rescue talks over collapse risk'

Cork Company of the Year: Casting an eye over Emerging contendersCork Company of the Year: Casting an eye over Emerging contenders


Lifestyle

My idea of misery is a nine to five office job.This Much I Know: Actress Aisling Kearns

There’s something new and oddly terrifying to look out for on the nearest highway: drivers napping peacefully while their cars steer themselves, writes Peter C Baker.Are we asleep at the wheel?

Elizabeth Wurtzel has died aged 52. She wrote with searing honesty and narcissism, starting with the eradefining ‘Prozac Nation’, spotlighting her depression, says Suzanne Harrington.Elizabeth Wurtzel and a career born of suffering

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »