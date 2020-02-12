News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Economic growth set to slow

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 06:54 AM

The Central Bank is predicting that the economy will grow in 2020 but not as much as last year.

The country's GDP last year was at 6.1%.

The growth is expected to slow somewhat through the next 12 months to 4.8%.

The Central Bank has looked at how the economy has been shaped by trends and makes forecasts for the next year.

It also says that even if the UK and EU agree a trade deal, the economy's growth is expected to falter slightly.

Director of Economics and Statistics at the Central Bank, Mark Cassidy says the economy is close to full capacity.

"We think that the evidence that exists - slower unemployment and also firms recording it more difficult to find work - this means that the economy is operating at or in the region of full employment," said Mr Cassidy.

"It means the scope for further economic growth in the coming years is somewhat limited.

"Also the risk of overheating increases that means that spending in the economy is seeding through to prices and wages which can have a damaging effect on competitiveness and economic performance."

