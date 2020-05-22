News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

ECB signals June stimulus ruling out swift recovery

ECB signals June stimulus ruling out swift recovery
Policymakers agreed at their meeting on April 30 that a “V-shaped recovery could probably already be ruled out at this stage.”
By Bloomberg
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 08:25 PM

European Central Bank officials have given up on the idea of a swift economic rebound from the pandemic and are ready to add stimulus again next month if new information suggests existing efforts aren’t enough.

Policymakers agreed at their meeting on April 30 that a “V-shaped recovery could probably already be ruled out at this stage”,

However, their emergency asset purchases prevented the likelihood of a self-reinforcing downward spiral, according to an account of the virtual discussion.

“At the June meeting, more information would be available, including new Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections,” the account stated.

“The Governing Council would have to stand ready to adjust the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program and potentially other instruments if it saw that the scale of the stimulus was falling short of what was needed.”

“The minutes from the European Central Bank’s last meeting are unusually clear.

“Most importantly, they indicate its bond-buying programme is likely to be increased in June.

“In addition, in thinly veiled language, the account also removes any doubt about the Governing Council’s determination to keep Italian government bond yields low.”

READ MORE

CMO: Too early to say if road map to reopening society should be moved forward

More on this topic

Eurozone finance ministers agree deal for more spendingEurozone finance ministers agree deal for more spending

Moody's: Interest rates to stay low 'for several years'Moody's: Interest rates to stay low 'for several years'

Eurozone economy grows at modest pace amid Brexit uncertaintyEurozone economy grows at modest pace amid Brexit uncertainty

S&P sees eurozone slowdown continuing in 2020S&P sees eurozone slowdown continuing in 2020


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Eurozone

More in this Section

Burberry boss says it will ‘take time to heal’ after virus hammers salesBurberry boss says it will ‘take time to heal’ after virus hammers sales

Public sector jobs a draw for working professionals but of less interest to studentsPublic sector jobs a draw for working professionals but of less interest to students

Hayes: Despite increased contactless payments, there will always be cash and bank branchesHayes: Despite increased contactless payments, there will always be cash and bank branches

Zuckerberg: Half of Facebook staff could be home working by end of decadeZuckerberg: Half of Facebook staff could be home working by end of decade


Lifestyle

As one of the original ‘supers’, the model is no stranger to serving some serious looks.Naomi Campbell’s most iconic looks as she turns 50

Prudence Wade asks a make-up artist how to get the vampy look.A dark lip could be your surprising secret weapon this summer

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll.Scene & Heard's Arts & Showbiz Quiz

COVID-19 is a formidable enemy that has massively impacted our lives, but it has a weakness – it’s highly susceptible to disinfectants.Sustainable solutions: Searching for eco-friendly ways to decontaminate PPE

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »