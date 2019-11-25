News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Ebay sells StubHub to viagogo for $4 billion

Ebay sells StubHub to viagogo for $4 billion
File image. Picture: iStock
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 04:44 PM

Ebay has sold its ticket marketplace StubHub to Viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash.

Scott Schenkel, interim chief executive officer of eBay Inc said the company believes the transaction is a great outcome for eBay shareholders, maximising long-term value.

Mr Schenkel said: "Over the past several months, eBay’s leadership team and Board of Directors have been engaged in a thorough review of our current strategies and portfolio, and we concluded that this was the best path forward for both eBay and StubHub.

We firmly believe in the StubHub business and we are excited about its future growth potential with viagogo as its owner.

Both StubHub and Viagogo are ticket exchange companies, offering a reselling service to fans and ticket sellers.

Viagogo's founder Eric Baker co-founded StubHub when he was in business school but left before the business was sold to eBay for $310 million in 2007.

He said it has been a dream of his to bring the two companies together: "I am so proud of how StubHub has grown over the years and excited about the possibilities for our shared future,” Baker said. “Buyers will have a wider choice of tickets, and sellers will have a wider network of buyers. Bringing these two companies together creates a win-win for fans - more choice and better pricing.”

The sale is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

More on this topic

Mary Black announces return to Vicar St next yearMary Black announces return to Vicar St next year

Review: Sigrid rocks Dublin with a brilliant vibeReview: Sigrid rocks Dublin with a brilliant vibe

A question of taste: Singer-songwriter Peter BroderickA question of taste: Singer-songwriter Peter Broderick

The Killers to come to Malahide Castle for show next JuneThe Killers to come to Malahide Castle for show next June

TOPIC: Music

More in this Section

Cork firm AudioSourceRE hits the right notesCork firm AudioSourceRE hits the right notes

Brexit calling time on the rural Irish pubBrexit calling time on the rural Irish pub

An Irish ‘Green New Deal’ needs common sense and robust debateAn Irish ‘Green New Deal’ needs common sense and robust debate

A wake-up call for the sleep deprivedA wake-up call for the sleep deprived


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says kids can get several infections a year.'Tis the season for bugs and viruses: Winter care for children

'I don’t regret anything. Everything, even the bad things, help us learn.'This Much I Know: Roz Purcell

From the runway to the red carpet, small bags have become big news, says Katie Wright.As Lizzo rocks the ultimate micro bag at the AMAs, here’s how the tiny trend got so huge

Whether real or faux, these trousers are a winter wardrobe winner says Katie Wright.How to wear leather trousers from day to night, inspired by Kim Kardashian

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »