News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

EasyJet to resume flights from June 15

EasyJet to resume flights from June 15
By Press Association
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 08:02 AM

EasyJet is to resume flights from a number of UK airports from June 15.

The British low-cost carrier announced it will restart flights on mainly domestic routes between 22 European airports.

In the UK, these include Gatwick, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Belfast.

As part of new safety and hygiene measures, passengers and crew will be required to wear masks on board aircraft.

There will be no food sold during flights, enhanced cleaning of planes, and disinfection wipes and hand sanitiser made available to passengers.

The safety and wellbeing of our customers remains our highest priority

A number of other airlines have announced tentative plans to ramp up their operations from the skeleton schedules currently being used due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryanair plans to restore 40% of its flights from July 1, while British Airways is due to make a “meaningful return” to service in the same month.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “I am really pleased that we will be returning to flying in the middle of June.

“These are small and carefully planned steps that we are taking to gradually resume operations.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation across Europe so that, when more restrictions are lifted, the schedule will continue to build over time to match demand, while also ensuring we are operating efficiently and on routes that our customers want.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers remains our highest priority, which is why we are implementing a number of measures to enhance safety at each part of the journey, from disinfecting the aircraft to requiring customers and crew to wear masks.

“These measures will remain in place for as long as is needed to ensure customers and crew are able to fly safely as the world continues to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”

More on this topic

Coronation Street’s Helen Worth talks about resuming filmingCoronation Street’s Helen Worth talks about resuming filming

Coronation Street star Julia Goulding hints at new on-screen romanceCoronation Street star Julia Goulding hints at new on-screen romance

Plans to resume filming of Coronation Street and Emmerdale in ‘final stages’Plans to resume filming of Coronation Street and Emmerdale in ‘final stages’

Coronation Street fans thrilled as Yasmeen stabs abusive husband GeoffCoronation Street fans thrilled as Yasmeen stabs abusive husband Geoff


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19EasyJetJohan LundgrenTOPIC: Coronation Street

More in this Section

M&S to review all operations as profits slideM&S to review all operations as profits slide

Clayton Hotels owner could burn through €12m per month in worst case scenario - analystClayton Hotels owner could burn through €12m per month in worst case scenario - analyst

Donohoe running up against 'hypocrisy' of two unemployment payments, says Ictu adviserDonohoe running up against 'hypocrisy' of two unemployment payments, says Ictu adviser

Musgrave CEO: Protecting Ireland's SME sector is vitalMusgrave CEO: Protecting Ireland's SME sector is vital


Lifestyle

From Instagram exercise classes to virtual museum tours, there are plenty of interesting things to do away from your desk.10 ways to spend your lunch break when working from home

In the latest of our look at Cork's greatest records, Joe Dermody looks back on the classic live album partly recorded in the City HallB-Side the Leeside: Rory Gallagher and the infamous Irish Tour of 1974

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »