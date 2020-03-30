EasyJet grounds entire aircraft fleet due to coronavirus

EasyJet has grounded its entire fleet of aircraft due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airline has announced.
The Luton-based carrier said the measure “removes significant cost” as the aviation industry struggles to cope with a collapse in demand caused by the outbreak of the virus.
It insisted it “maintains a strong balance sheet” and revealed it is in “ongoing discussions with liquidity providers”.
The airline also announced it has reached an agreement with union Unite on furlough arrangements for its cabin crew.
The deal will be effective from Wednesday for a two-month period and means cabin crew will be paid 80% of their average pay through the Government job retention scheme.
