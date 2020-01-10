News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Early signs of a ‘Boris bounce’ as UK confidence returns

Early signs of a ‘Boris bounce’ as UK confidence returns
By Reuters
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 04:49 PM

British prime minister, Boris Johnson’s emphatic election win last month has led to a burst of optimism among British businesses and consumers, according to early signals from the economy.

Mr Johnson’s success in securing a large parliamentary majority, which ended a period of deadlock in Westminster, means Britain is on course to leave the EU on January 31 and start an 11-month, no-change transition period.

His victory also ended the prospect of a shift to the left in British politics.

However, some economists are sceptical about whether the pick-up in confidence will translate into a meaningful boost to growth.

Some British businesses worry that Mr Johnson’s refusal to contemplate asking for an extension to the Brexit transition period risks creating another “cliff edge.”

Accountants Deloitte said that 53% of chief financial officers were more optimistic about their companies’ prospects than three months previously.

Its survey chimed with the business expectations component of the IHS Markit-CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers’ Index.

Nonetheless, the overall picture of the economy, from the survey, remained consistent, with no growth in the fourth quarter.

The public became much more upbeat about the prospects for Britain’s economy after the election, according to a survey by Barclaycard.

“There is some early evidence that a ‘Boris bounce,’ after the election victory, might be in progress, but the size and duration of any upswing will depend on how well the next stage of the Brexit negotiations go,” Capital Economics said.

Reuters and Irish Examiner

More on this topic

Facebook users sign up to event calling to chant ‘OK boomer’ at Boris JohnsonFacebook users sign up to event calling to chant ‘OK boomer’ at Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson about to dodge ‘shortest-serving PM’ labelBoris Johnson about to dodge ‘shortest-serving PM’ label

Jennifer Arcuri asks Boris Johnson for apologyJennifer Arcuri asks Boris Johnson for apology

Lorraine Kelly lays into Jennifer Arcuri after Good Morning Britain interviewLorraine Kelly lays into Jennifer Arcuri after Good Morning Britain interview

Donald TrumpTOPIC: Boris Johnson

More in this Section

''Financial feel good'' remains absent despite consumer uplift''Financial feel good'' remains absent despite consumer uplift

Apple’s Tim Cook to get award from TaoiseachApple’s Tim Cook to get award from Taoiseach

Providence Resources gets share price boost as new CEO unveiledProvidence Resources gets share price boost as new CEO unveiled

Stud farms say they could relocate if quarry is granted permissionStud farms say they could relocate if quarry is granted permission


Lifestyle

The new year is a great time for turning over a new leaf and planning a new look for your garden.Redesigning your garden? Here are some tips and tricks

Child behaviour expert Lorraine Thomas explains how parents can overcome their own fears and become more confident.Ask an expert: How can I stop worrying so much when my children are outdoors?

Hair stylist Zoe Irwin swears by these rules for keeping your hair in good condition.Six healthy hair commandments everyone should follow

Sinking under the weight of your new year resolutions?Balancing act: You don't need a perfect lifestyle to be healthy

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »