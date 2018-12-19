EA tells High Court says it was fully entitled to dismiss director of Galway-based subsidiary

The Irish subsidiary of video game giant Electronic Arts was fully entitled to dismiss one of its directors, the High Court has heard.

Mark Connaughton SC for Electronic Arts (EA) said the company had acted in a lawful manner when it terminated Philippe Grenet’s contract of employment on December 10th last.

Counsel said the decision was made in accordance with the terms of Mr Grenet's contract of employment and was made on a "no-fault basis."

Counsel said his client also rejects any claims that it has played "fast and loose with its corporate responsibilities."

High Court

Counsel said the decision of December 10 was made after Mr Grenet had been dismissed for alleged misconduct when it was claimed he had made an inappropriate remark in a one to one during a one to one video call with a female colleague.

That first decision to dismiss him was withdrawn by the company, the court heard.

Arising out of the termination of his employment for the alleged remark Mr Grenet brought proceedings against the company aimed at preventing his dismissal as director of global delivery service for Electronic Arts Ireland in Galway.

As part of his action, he seeks to have a temporary injunction, which he was granted earlier this month remain in place until the full hearing of his claim has been determined.

The company denies any wrongdoing and opposes the application.

Mr Connaughton SC for EA said that no reason was given for EA's decision of December 10, but his client did not have to give one.

It denies that the second dismissal was made arising out Mr Grenet’s decision to bring legal proceedings challenging the first decision to terminate his employment.

Counsel also rejected claims the second termination is invalid because the person who made that decision, Mr Mike Pompei, is not an employee of the Galway-based subsidiary.

Such an argument was misconceived counsel said, adding that Mr Grenet was not appointed by the board of the Irish subsidiary.

Counsel further rejected claims by the plaintiff that the second termination was in breach of the spirit of the temporary injunction granted prior to the second decision to dismiss Mr Grenet.

Submissions from both sides in the injunction application concluded before Mr Jsutice Tony O'Connor on Wednesday evening. The Judge said he hoped to give his decision on Friday.

Mr Grenet, represented by Oisin Quinn SC and Ray Ryan Bl, was initially dismissed from his position in November for alleged misconduct arising out of an allegation he made an inappropriate remark

He denies he told Texas-based staff member, Tracy Simmons, he was not "going to pull my dick out and put it on the table to see who has the bigger dick".

He says what he actually said was "I don't want to compare the length of my dick".

He accepts the remark was a clumsy, inelegant and ill-advised expression. But he says it means he "did not want to challenge" that particular person on a work matter.

He was informed by the company on December 10 last, after he obtained the temporary injunction, it was withdrawing the decision to terminate his employment.

However, the letter said that the company was terminating his employment and gave him one month's notice which he did not have to see out.

Mr Quinn said the second termination is "a sham" was "contrived" and was clearly related to the earlier decision to dismiss him arising out of Ms Simmons' complaint.

Mr Grenet moved to take up the Galway job from France in July with his family. He says he was in charge of 420 EA staff in Galway and another 80 in Texas.