Dyson developing ventilator for coronavirus patients

Vacuum cleaner manufacturer Dyson is developing a ventilator for the NHS.

The UK-based company said it had responded to the British Government’s call for help in fighting the coronavirus pandemic gripping the UK.

The Wiltshire firm, founded by billionaire inventor James Dyson, has been working “round the clock” to develop a ventilator for patients in hospitals. James Dyson (Heathcliff O’Malley/PA)

ITV News reported that work will include using components from vacuum cleaners and testing prototypes on pigs’ lungs.

A Dyson spokesman said: “Dyson has responded to the Government’s request for support with its Covid-19 response by focusing resources into the design and manufacture of a ventilator for the NHS.

“This is a highly complex project being undertaken in an extremely challenging timeframe.

“We have deployed expertise in air movement, motors, power systems, manufacturing and supply chain and are working with medical technology and development company TTP, The Technology Partnership, based in Cambridge.

“Together we have been working around the clock and through the past two weekends to develop a meaningful and timely response.

“We are conducting a full regulated medical device development, including testing in the laboratory and in humans, and we are scaling up for volume.”