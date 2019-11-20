News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Dyson advert banned over ‘misleading’ hose length claim

Dyson advert banned over ‘misleading’ hose length claim
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 10:57 AM

An advert for a Dyson vacuum cleaner has been banned over its “misleading” claim the length of the hose between the machine and the nozzle could reach 13.8 metres.

The video on Dyson’s website for its Light Ball Multi Floor vacuum cleaner, seen in July, showed the machine plugged in at the bottom of some stairs while a technician climbed to the top step carrying the nozzle or “wand”.

Meanwhile, a voice-over stated: “We’ve included an instant release wand … with a total 13.8-metre reach.”

We concluded that the ad was likely to mislead consumers

Dyson explained “total reach” represented the measurement from the plug socket to the end of the longest combination of included accessories.

It further clarified the 13.8-metre measurement was taken when the socket was fixed to a wall at the same height as the machine outlet, the cable fully unwound and the cleaner head anchored to keep the machine perpendicular to the floor with the long accessory tool attached.

The Advertising Standards Agency said consumers would interpret the claims to relate to the maximum length of the hose when extended from the main machine to the nozzle.

It said: “We understood that the length of the hose, when extended, was not 13.8 metres and was actually significantly shorter.

“Because consumers were likely to understand the claim ‘13.8-metre reach’ to be referring to the length of the hose from the main machine to the nozzle, when actually it referred to the distance of the cord and hose from the plug socket to the nozzle, we concluded that the ad was likely to mislead consumers.”

Advertising Standards AgencyDyson

More in this Section

Aston Martin unveils first SUVAston Martin unveils first SUV

EasyJet shares fly higher despite profit turbulenceEasyJet shares fly higher despite profit turbulence

Netflix shares weather stormNetflix shares weather storm

Huawei: US ban is still unfairHuawei: US ban is still unfair


Lifestyle

Tis the season for sequins and excess, but minimalists can stick to their style guns in the season’s next level neutrals. From low-key glitz that’s perfect for party wear to the wardrobe heroes with trans-seasonal appeal, slide into neutral for maximum style with minimal effort. Carolyn Moore reports.Low-key glitz for minimalists with this season's neutrals

How to plump, hydrate and get rid of spots fast before your Christmas party.The Skin Nerd: Getting your quick fix for the festive party season

Irish photographer Seamus Murphy brought music star PJ Harvey to Afghanistan to film part of their documentary, writes Esther McCarthy.Headlong into the war zone in new documentary

Kya deLongchamps shows us how to champion our environmentWinter greens: How to champion our environment this season

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »