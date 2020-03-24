Dundalk Chamber of Commerce calls for lockdown on both sides of border

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce’s chairperson has called on the government to introduce a lockdown in the Republic similar to that introduced in the UK on Monday.

Paddy Malone told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the only way such measures could work in the North was if they were introduced in the South as well.

Mr Malone said he was concerned that around 3,000 people travel from Newry to Dundalk for work every day and he warned that the UK lockdown will have a huge economic and social impact on the region, on both sides of the border.

He called for an ‘all island’ approach, for the island of Ireland to be treated as one unit and for the Irish government to introduce stronger measures.

Otherwise, he warned, there will be two different approaches in place on the island, which will lead to discontent and a questioning of the validity of the orders.

“If there are different measures, you would have discontent and questioning of orders.”

Mr Malone praised the Irish government for making the first move, but said more now needs to be done.

The Chamber of Commerce was calling on the public to follow government advice and not social media and he urged the government to pay attention to the suggestion of the Chamber.