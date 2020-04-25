News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Dublin restaurant operating drive-through service

Dublin restaurant operating drive-through service
By Press Association
Saturday, April 25, 2020 - 03:15 PM

A Dublin restaurant has opened a drive-through service during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Brock Inn is serving breakfast, lunch and dinner while socially distancing from customers.

Drivers pull up in their cars and a special gangway is used to send food down to the vehicle window and collect card payments.

Social media pictures showed long queues for the enterprise.

The menu included fried breakfast, soup and crispy chicken wings.

The special gangway is used to send food down to the vehicle window (Brian Lawless/PA)
The special gangway is used to send food down to the vehicle window (Brian Lawless/PA)

Health chiefs have expressed concern over complacency about restrictions designed to curb the spread of the infection.

Health Minister Simon Harris has been consulting with medical leaders via videolink at the Department of Health.

He said it was an important chance to engage with some leading experts in general practice, critical care and infectious diseases.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has said if the situation remained like this he would not be able to recommend the restrictions be relaxed.

Ireland’s Covid-19 death toll has passed 1,000.

On Friday, health authorities said a further 37 people with laboratory-confirmed cases had died.

The restrictions on movement are due to be reviewed by medical experts next week.

More on this topic

Irish Examiner View: Clutching at swans while eagles inspireIrish Examiner View: Clutching at swans while eagles inspire

Covid-19 death toll continues to rise in Scotland and Wales as new rules enforcedCovid-19 death toll continues to rise in Scotland and Wales as new rules enforced

Chelsea instruct players to support charities rather than impose pay cutsChelsea instruct players to support charities rather than impose pay cuts

Eight-year-old boy cycling marathon to raise money for health workersEight-year-old boy cycling marathon to raise money for health workers


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19healthTOPIC: Coronavirus