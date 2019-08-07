News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Dublin Port Company takes action over firm's alleged failure to vacate 'Brexit' site

Dublin Port Company takes action over firm's alleged failure to vacate 'Brexit' site
File image
By Aodhan O'Faolain
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 02:16 PM

- with reporting from Ray Managh 

Dublin Port Company (DPC) has claimed that a transport and warehousing firm has breached a court order by failing to vacate a site needed to deal with the impact of Brexit.

As a result of the alleged breach, the state-owned DPC is seeking orders from the High Court that could result in the committal to prison of one of McQuaid O’Flanagan Warehousing and Transport Ltd's directors and the seizure of that company's property.  

DPC had previously brought proceedings in the Commercial Court against a number of parties aimed at securing possession of a site at Tolka Quay, which is located about 600m south of the Port Tunnel.

IPDC intends to use the site as one of its truck parks and customs, immigration, agricultural inspection posts after Brexit.

The property had been mainly occupied by McQuaid O’Flanagan which had a lease with the former owners of the site.

DPC bought the site in January from the former owners and said McQuaid O’Flanagan’s lease on 3.7-hectare site expired last November.

DPC had sought various orders against a number of parties that had been on the site, including one preventing McQuaid O’Flanagan trespassing or otherwise interfering with its right to take possession.

Those proceedings were resolved on consent in March. As part of that agreement, Mr Justice Robert Haughton made an order requiring the defendant to vacate the property in tranches. 

The site was to be fully vacated by McQuaid O'Flannagan by the end of July. 

The case returned before Mr Justice David Keane at Wednesday's vacation sitting of the High Court when lawyers for DPC said that McQuaid O'Flanagan was in contempt of the order made in March. 

The defendant had not left the property and remained "in situ," and in correspondence, the defendant company had said it would not be able to vacate the site until September.

READ MORE

Malaysian police probe ‘criminal element’ in Irish girl’s disappearance and 'question 20'

More on this topic

British man who tried to flee Australia on jet ski sentencedBritish man who tried to flee Australia on jet ski sentenced

Debt judgements against consumers rise but judgements against businesses fall Debt judgements against consumers rise but judgements against businesses fall

Pilot in court accused of failing breath test before New York flightPilot in court accused of failing breath test before New York flight

Teen appears in court after child’s plunge from London's Tate Modern viewing platformTeen appears in court after child’s plunge from London's Tate Modern viewing platform

CourtCout caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Disney results miss expectationsDisney results miss expectations

Strong Irish sales growth masks wider rumblings at Domino's PizzaStrong Irish sales growth masks wider rumblings at Domino's Pizza

Irish bank shares fall as politicians signal Brexit crash-out fears are growing againIrish bank shares fall as politicians signal Brexit crash-out fears are growing again

Barryroe drilling 'may be pushed into 2020' due to approval and funding delaysBarryroe drilling 'may be pushed into 2020' due to approval and funding delays


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan gets expert advice on DIY flower arranging using everything from a gift bouquet to garden offerings, and learns how they can be deployed to enhance the home interior.Your go-to guide for expert advice on DIY flower arranging

Although at the forefront of a booming tech industry, Washington state’s largest city is also steeped in nostalgia, says Sarah Marshall.Coffee, grunge and killer whales: 5 reasons why Seattle is naturally charming

French Alpine resorts Tignes and Courchevel are much more than winter ski destinations, says Ben Mitchell.5 pulse-pumping summer adventure activities to try in the French Alps

Dr Shelby Harris is on a mission to help women get better quality sleep. Lisa Salmon finds out more.5 ways to tackle insomnia by improving your sleep ‘stimulus control’, according to an expert

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »